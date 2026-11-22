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The Raila Odinga International Stadium (Talanta), Nairobi which will play host to AFCON 2027. [Courtesy]

The Raila Odinga International Stadium (Talanta) a 60,000 sitting capacity and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, 48,000 will host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) matches in Kenya, with Nairobi emerging as the country's only designated host city in the continental tournament.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed six host cities across Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, giving Tanzania the largest share with three cities, Uganda two and Kenya one. Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani. [Courtesy]

In Tanzania, matches will be staged at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, 60,000, Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium in Arusha, 30,000, Fumba Stadium and Amaan Stadium both in Zanzibar 15,000.

Uganda will distribute its hosting responsibilities at Mandela National Stadium, popularly known as Namboole, Kampala, a 45,000 sitting capacity, while Hoima will host matches at the newly constructed Hoima City Stadium has a 20,000 sitting capacity. Mandela National Stadium, popularly known as Namboole, Kampala. [Courtesy]

The tournament, scheduled to run from June 19 to July 17, 2027, will bring together 24 national teams in what will be the first AFCON edition jointly hosted by three countries.

The allocation means Kenya will concentrate its hosting activities in Nairobi, despite earlier discussions that had also featured other towns, including Eldoret and Kakamega.

According to the Football Kenya Federation's official PAMOJA AFCON 2027 platform, the six cities will host the tournament, although CAF is yet to announce the specific matches allocated to individual stadiums.

The announcement shifts attention to the readiness of infrastructure across the three countries, with Kenya facing pressure to complete outstanding works at Kasarani, including improvements to the playing surface, lighting and broadcasting facilities.

Fumba Stadium in Zanzibar. [Courtesy]

Talanta Stadium, the country's flagship sporting project, has made significant progress, but authorities must also ensure that training facilities, accommodation, transport networks and other supporting infrastructure meet CAF requirements. Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar. [Courtesy]

During an inspection visit to Kenya in September, CAF President Patrice Motsepe urged the co-hosts to accelerate preparations, saying stadiums needed to be available for testing ahead of the tournament.

"We've got nine months, we need to start using those stadiums in January next year to test them and to see what further improvements are required," Motsepe said. Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium in Arusha. [Courtesy]

Tanzania is also undertaking stadium construction and renovation projects across its three host cities, while Uganda must ensure that Mandela National Stadium and Hoima City Stadium meet the required international standards.

Beyond stadium readiness, the three governments face the challenge of providing adequate hotels, training grounds, airports, security arrangements and efficient transport systems to accommodate teams, officials and thousands of travelling supporters.

Kenya's preparedness has also attracted parliamentary scrutiny, with questions raised over stadium renovations, accommodation and supporting infrastructure. Hoima City Stadium in Uganda. [Courtesy]

The 2027 tournament will mark AFCON's return to East Africa for the first time since Ethiopia hosted the competition in 1976. The three host nations will automatically qualify, while the remaining 21 places will be determined through the qualification campaign.

The final qualification rounds are scheduled for March 2027.

The tournament is expected to create opportunities in tourism, hospitality, transport, trade and employment while showcasing East Africa's sporting and cultural attractions.