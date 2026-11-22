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Public Health PS Mary Muthoni, Grace Munjuri Chairperson Women in PR and the Trailblazing Women in PR during the International Women's Day Dinner by Women in PR, themed Give to Gain. [Anne Njoroge, Standard]

More than 500 women representing all 47 counties will meet at Nairobi’s Safari Park Hotel from November 25–26 for the inaugural National Women’s Dialogue Conference.

The event will pair a major push for peaceful 2027 elections with urgent calls to end femicide and close economic gaps.

Convened by the Centre for National Women Dialogue, the Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK), and its women’s chapter, Women in PR, the summit opens on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, marking the start of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

“For a long time, women have been speaking in silos—fighting separate battles on safety, economic power, and leadership,” said Grace Munjuri, Chairperson of Women in PR.

According to her, the convening aims to consolidate women's voices and create a national movement on the women’s agenda, one that links 47 counties, demands safety and economic opportunity, shapes peaceful 2027 elections, and holds institutions to account after Nairobi.

Munjuri said First Lady Rachel Ruto is expected to headline the opening as Chief Guest, alongside senior figures from the judiciary, executive, corporate boardrooms, and grassroots movements

Key participants include Chief Justice Martha Koome, Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Cabinet Secretary for Gender Hanna Wendot Cheptumo, and veteran opposition leader Martha Karua.

Others are speakers from electoral governance, media, and public administration, including Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioner Ann Njeri Nderitu, Principal Secretary for Children Services CPA Carren Ageng’o, veteran editors Pamella Sittoni and Yvonne Okwara and broadcast journalist and entrepreneur Terryanne Chebet.

Confronting the Femicide Crisis

Kenya faces a sobering reality: at least 220 women and girls were killed in 2025 alone.

More than two-thirds of documented cases occurred in homes or shared spaces, and most perpetrators were known to their victims.

Organisers of the event have as a result, placed physical and digital safety at the centre of the national conversation.

Sessions on justice and survivor protection will examine why warning signs often go unheeded before violence turns fatal.

“Treating femicide and digital abuse as isolated tragedies rather than systemic governance and policing failures will only perpetuate impunity,” the conference framework warns, highlighting the need to end informal family mediation and stalled investigations in abuse cases.

The dialogue will also address emerging threats to women and youth, with sessions on online safety.

Beyond survivalism to economic clout

For many Kenyan women, political voice remains closely linked to household solvency and control over productive assets. Public Health PS Mary Muthoni, Grace Munjuri Chairperson Women in PR and the Trailblazing Women in PR during the International Women's Day Dinner by Women in PR, themed Give to Gain. [Anne Njoroge, Standard]

Although preferential government procurement for special groups rose to nearly Sh57 billion in recent official data, women-owned enterprises still face structural barriers, including delayed payments, costly credit, and entrenched inheritance customs that restrict land ownership.

Corporate leaders and financial pioneers will discuss how to move women from micro-credit survivalism toward scalable enterprise growth and boardroom representation, while environmental leaders will have a chance to highlight climate-resilient livelihoods and green jobs.

Safeguarding 2027 and closing the accountability gap

More than a decade after the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, women hold roughly 23.5 per cent of seats in the National Assembly, well below the mandatory one-third gender threshold and barely 12.8 per cent of county governorships.

As political mobilisation builds toward the 2027 General Election, the summit will address physical intimidation and coordinated online abuse aimed at silencing women candidates and voters.

Discussions will focus on electoral integrity, disinformation, and regional cohesion as organisers stress that the Nairobi gathering will succeed only if it drives change beyond the conference hall.

To keep the summit from becoming another checklist of unfulfilled pledges, delegates will adopt a binding National Women Dialogue Communiqué, a Women for Peaceful Elections commitment statement, and a strict 90-day follow-up schedule that feeds directly into county-level forums ahead of the 2027 ballot.