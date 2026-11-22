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KFS Chief Conservator for Nyeri Conservation Area Peter Kariuki leads distribution of energy saving jikos to reduce dependence of wood fuel among households near Mt Kenya Forest. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

The Kenya Forest Service is now banking on a new initiative aimed at boosting its efforts to conserve Mt Kenya.

Being implemented by Netherlands-based organisation Green Earth in partnership with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS), the initiative seeks to reduce carbon emissions while improving the health of rural households by minimising exposure to harmful kitchen smoke.

This comes as households living adjacent to the forest received energy-saving cooking stoves through the initiative, which also aims to reduce dependence on firewood and protect the environment.

The organisation is targeting the distribution of 150,000 energy-saving stoves by June next year as part of broader efforts to promote clean, affordable and sustainable cooking solutions.

Speaking during the distribution of 600 stoves to households in Kanyoni Village, Laikipia County, KFS Chief Conservator for Nyeri Conservation Area Peter Kariuki said the initiative will play a critical role in reducing pressure on the Mt Kenya ecosystem.

The initiative seeks to reduce carbon emissions while improving the health of rural households by minimising exposure to harmful kitchen smoke. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

Kariuki noted that excessive reliance on firewood had contributed to increased demand for forest resources, making it necessary to promote alternative cooking technologies among communities living near protected forests.

"Conservation cannot be achieved through enforcement measures alone. We must work closely with communities living around our forests and provide practical alternatives that reduce their dependence on forest resources," said Kariuki.

He added that supporting households with efficient cooking technologies would encourage communities to become active partners in protecting the country's forest heritage.

Laikipia County Secretary Koinange Wahome also welcomed the initiative, noting that access to affordable and environmentally friendly cooking solutions would improve livelihoods while supporting government conservation programmes.

"These stoves offer a practical solution to the challenges facing households that depend heavily on firewood. By reducing wood consumption, we are not only protecting our forests but also improving the welfare and health of our communities," said Wahome.

The latest distribution targets 600 households in Kanyoni Village who are members of the Mt. Kenya West Nanyuki Community Forest Association (CFA).

The exercise brings the total number of beneficiaries in Laikipia, Nyeri and Meru counties to 65,000 over the past two years.

The locally manufactured stoves are designed to reduce firewood consumption by up to 75 per cent compared to traditional cooking methods.

They also produce significantly less smoke, helping protect users, particularly women and children, from respiratory illnesses associated with indoor air pollution.

Green Earth Project Officer Ann Mwangi said the programme was part of a wider commitment to expand access to sustainable energy while addressing environmental degradation. The initiative seeks to reduce carbon emissions while improving the health of rural households by minimising exposure to harmful kitchen smoke. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

"Our objective is to ensure that communities living next to Mt. Kenya Forest have access to affordable cooking technologies that reduce their reliance on firewood. By lowering household wood consumption, we can significantly reduce tree cutting and contribute to the long-term conservation of this important ecosystem," said Mwangi.

She added that the initiative would also contribute to climate change mitigation through reduced carbon emissions and improved energy efficiency.

More than 70 per cent of Kenyan households depend on wood fuel for cooking and heating, with rural communities bearing the greatest burden. Many households continue to rely on traditional three-stone open fires, which consume large quantities of firewood and expose users to harmful smoke.

According to the 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey, 68.5 per cent of Kenyans still rely on traditional firewood for cooking, underscoring the need to accelerate the transition towards cleaner and more efficient cooking technologies.

The government has continued to promote cleaner energy alternatives, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), although adoption remains relatively low, particularly in rural areas.

Through partnerships between conservation agencies, development organisations and local communities, the energy-saving stove programme is expected to strengthen forest protection while supporting healthier and more sustainable livelihoods.