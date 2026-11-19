Audio By Vocalize

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) unveils official logo and colours doe the 2027 AFCON Pamoja competiton. [Courtesy]

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the official logo and colours for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), drawing inspiration from the traditional East African shield to celebrate the shared heritage, identity and unity of hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The unveiling, conducted simultaneously in the three countries on Thursday, marks a significant milestone in preparations for the continental tournament, which kicks off on June 19, 2027, and will bring Africa's biggest football spectacle back to East Africa.

With 212 days to the opening match, the new visual identity will form the centrepiece of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Pamoja 2027 branding, featuring prominently across stadiums, digital platforms, promotional materials and tournament activities.

CAF said the design was guided by the message of "Honouring Our Past, Celebrating Our Culture and Symbolising the Africa of Tomorrow", reflecting the ambition to use football to showcase East Africa's cultural richness while presenting a modern image of the continent.

At the heart of the identity is the traditional East African shield, a symbol deeply associated with protection, strength, pride, identity and belonging across generations.

The choice of the shield was deliberate, given its cultural significance and presence in the national coats of arms of all three host countries, making it a powerful representation of their shared history and traditions.

"The shield is a timeless symbol deeply rooted in African heritage, identity and strength," CAF said in its announcement.

Its distinctive shape, constructed from two intersecting circles of equal radius, provides the foundation of the emblem, connecting traditional African symbolism with contemporary design.

At the centre of the shield is the silhouette of the prestigious AFCON trophy, crowned by the outline of the African continent and bearing the CAF name.

The trophy represents the ultimate prize in African football, while its central positioning within the shield reinforces the tournament's purpose of bringing together different cultures, identities and ambitions through sport.

The colours are equally significant, bringing together elements of the national identities of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda in a single emblem. The AFCON 2027 PAMOJA official logo and colours displayed at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on November 19, 2026. [Courtesy]

Red and black dominate the upper section of the shield, while green and yellow appear on either side of the trophy, with blue forming the base. The combination draws from the national colours of the three host nations, ensuring that each country is represented in a shared identity without losing its individuality.

CAF said the approach was intended to create a unified tournament brand while celebrating the distinct cultural character of each host nation.

Beyond the central logo, the visual identity features a family of 12 different shield patterns designed to reflect the individual traditions and artistic expressions of the three countries.

Kenya's design incorporates bold horizontal bands symbolising strength, heritage and belonging, while Tanzania's features diagonal lines inspired by its national flag, representing movement, land and water.

Uganda's pattern uses warm, layered colours and incorporates the country's iconic crested crane, celebrating its national pride, culture and spirit.

The designs also draw inspiration from East Africa's traditional beadwork, textiles, weaving and geometric patterns, highlighting the region's craftsmanship and artistic heritage.

Together, the elements will provide a distinctive visual language for the tournament, ensuring that the three countries' cultural stories are reflected in stadium installations, digital platforms and other tournament activities.

The choice of the name Pamoja, meaning "Together" in Swahili, further reinforces the spirit behind the branding. Swahili is widely shared across the three host nations and provides a linguistic connection that reflects their historical and cultural ties.

The name also captures the ambition of the joint hosting arrangement, bringing together Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda under one tournament and one continental football vision.

The 2027 edition will be the first time the three East African neighbours jointly host AFCON, marking a historic opportunity for the region to demonstrate its capacity to stage a major international sporting competition.

The tournament's return to East Africa is also expected to provide opportunities for tourism, investment, infrastructure development and greater regional integration.

However, the unveiling comes as the three governments intensify preparations to meet CAF's requirements, including stadium construction and renovation, transport infrastructure, accommodation and other facilities necessary to host teams, officials and supporters.