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Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga and Bafana Bafana defender Olwethu Makhanya in action at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reportedly moved the coordination headquarters for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) from Nairobi to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

This move raises questions about Kenya’s role in the preparations for the continental tournament.

The decision comes as Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda step up preparations to jointly host the competition under the PAMOJA arrangement.

The coordination office is expected to oversee preparations, bring together key stakeholders, monitor progress and ensure the three host nations meet CAF requirements ahead of the tournament.

The move is intended to improve coordination between the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), the Tanzanian government and the Local Organising Committee.

However, CAF is yet to issue a substantive explanation for the sudden relocation, leaving room for speculation about what could have informed the decision.

Even though the reasons remain unclear, the clouds have been gathering over Kenyan football administration for some time, with growing divisions within Football Kenya Federation (FKF) leadership.

FKF President Hussein Mohammed and his deputy McDonald Mariga have had a public fallout, with their differences spilling into the open in recent months.

The tensions reached another level a few weeks ago when Mariga was removed from his position during a special general meeting in Meru.

However, the matter has since found its way back to court, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the federation's leadership.

Could the leadership wrangles have influenced CAF's decision to move the secretariat? That remains unclear, with no official explanation from the continental governing body.

Another possible consideration could be Kenya's General Election scheduled for next year.

Political campaigns are expected to gather momentum from January, potentially creating distractions and affecting the smooth running of major preparations.

CAF could be seeking to avoid any possible disruption by placing the coordination office in Tanzania as the three countries work towards delivering a successful tournament.

The relocation, however, does not change Kenya's position as one of the three co-hosts.

All three countries have major responsibilities to shoulder, including preparing stadiums, training grounds, hotels, transport networks, security and medical services.

With the tournament drawing closer, the three East African nations will need to maintain close cooperation to ensure that the historic joint hosting arrangement meets CAF's expectations.