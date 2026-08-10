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National champions Butere yearn to upgrade 2025 East Africa bronze medal

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Aug. 10, 2026
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After winning their first East Africa medal last year, reigning national basketball champions Butere Girls Senior School are now determined to secure a top two finish at this year’s games that begin on Friday in Morogoro, Tanzania.

Butere Cannons, who have dominated the local stage since bagging their maiden national gong in 2023, are now eager to rule the region.

However, they will be without key players who are currently in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on national duty with the national team. Point guard Trixy Akinyi, centre Rihanna Nyalando and guard Brenda Akinyi are representing the country at the 2026 FIBA Under-18 Afrobasket Championship.

Captain Chelsea Adhiambo, who led the Cannons to their fourth consecutive national title, will be out to guide her side to regional glory. Butere coach Chris Odeke said that they have had good preparations, which included playing stronger opponents in the women’s lower division tier and are ready for the challenge.

“The absence of our top three players has left a gap, but we have filled it with other quality players, and I believe we will do we because of good preparations,” Odeke said.

“We staged a good fight last year and won our first medal in the full court version of the game and we will build on that as we look to improve and play in the final.

Though they are yet to lift the East Africa gong in the full court competition, they won the 2024 basketball 3X3 crown in Mbale, Uganda.

Butere will begin their title hunt in Group B which also has defending champions St Noa Girls High School Zzana from Uganda. They will also clash with home sides Orkeeswa who are regulars on the East Africa stage as well as Rungwa Secondary School who will be making their regional debut.

In Group B, national silver medallists and 2016 East Africa winners Kaya Tiwi will face off with the Ugandan duo of the dreaded St Mary’s Kitende and Nabisunza Girls, Uru Community from Tanzania and ESB Kamonyi from Tanzania.

Kaya Tiwi and St Mary’s, who last won the East Africa trophy in 2023, will be looking to salvage their pride.

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