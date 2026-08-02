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Why Kenya has the best Arsenal fan base in Africa

By Ochieng Oyugi | Aug. 2, 2026
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The streets of Nairobi are alive, red, intense happiness, as Arsenal fans roar with joy after winning the 2025/26 English Premier League title. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya has the best Arsenal fan base in Africa, if not the world.

This was the message passed across by Arsenal die-hard fan and Arsenal Fan TV (AFTV) founder and Chief Executive Officer Robbie Lyle.

Lyle and his AFTV content creators Lee Judges, Cecil Lee Thomas and Kenyan Lyle arrived in the country yesterday for a tight six-day tour schedule.

The crew will today join Arsenal fans for another historic 'trophy' tour parade at the Nairobi CBD, which will start and end at the National Archives.

Later, they will do a trophy presentation for a grassroots football tournament final at Toi Primary School in Kibera before having a meet-and-greet party at Konqa 254 Lounge.

On Wednesday, the crew will hold a content creation workshop at Zetech University where young Kenyans will be taken through the paces on the evolution of sports content creation and the digital economy.

Other topics will dwell on fan engagements, arsenal watch parties, and opportunities available for young Africans to build sustainable careers through online platforms.

"We are glad to be back in Kenya. This is because this country has an amazing digital silicon footprint, which is expanding faster than expected.

"We are here because Kenya has amazing digital infrastructure, which is the best in Africa.

"About 4 billion Arsenal contents have come from Africa, with a chunk emanating from Kenya.

"We hope to set up a full-time AFTV base in Kenya in the coming period," Lyle said.

Lyle said Arsenal, as a club, was quite surprised and impressed with the trophy presentation parade held in Nairobi and across Kenya on the final day of the English Premier League in May.

"The scenes were incredible. This camaraderie stunned the whole world; it's what has attracted the club and us to have a great interest in Kenya," Lyle told Standard Sports.

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