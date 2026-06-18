Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why Ruto has invited Arsenal to visit Kenya

By Fred Kagonye and Agencies | Jun. 18, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto at State House Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto has extended an invitation to English Premier League Champions Arsenal to visit Kenya next year, saying it would be a memorable moment for their Kenyan fans.

The invitation follows massive street celebrations by the club's supporters in Nairobi last month, who turned out in large numbers to mark Arsenal's first league title in 22 years.

Ruto, an avid Arsenal fan himself, was speaking to Reuters during the G7 summit in France, where he said he had been surprised by the size of Arsenal's following in the country.

"Arsenal finally closed the gap, and it was a huge celebration. I was shocked in Nairobi," he told Reuters.

"It was a big celebration, and I am trying to see whether sometime next year Arsenal can come to Kenya. I have sent an invitation because I think it would be a great moment for Arsenal to come to Kenya. They have great fans."

The streets of Nairobi are alive, red, intense happiness, as Arsenal fans roar with joy after winning the 2025/26 English Premier League title. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya is among the African countries where the club enjoys strong support, with fans regularly filling entertainment venues to watch matches.

Arsenal's title win sparked celebrations worldwide, with Kenyan fans holding philanthropic events and festivities across the country.

President Ruto is among the country's prominent Arsenal supporters, alongside the late opposition leader Raila Odinga and several popular content creators.

“Our dreams may be deferred, but never extinguished. The journey may be long, but the destination doesn't shift. Meaningful struggle will always be hard and important work, difficult, but we are determined, dedicated and disciplined; therefore, our focus and consistency will take us to the finish line,” he posted after they won the league.

“To win, we must do our work and live our lives with the mentality of champions. Congratulations to the Arsenal, and thank you for exemplifying resilience and consistency. Let's do it again soon.”

The streets of Nairobi are alive, red, intense happiness, as Arsenal fans roar with joy after winning the 2025/26 English Premier League title. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Should Arsenal accept the invitation, they would become the third English club to visit the country since Everton's 2019 match against Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia and Hull City's visit in 2018. All three clubs; Everton, Hull City, and Gor Mahia were sponsored at the time by Kenyan betting company SportPesa.

In 1975, the then Kenya Football Federation president Kenneth Matiba scheduled a match between Norwich and Kenyan players drawn from AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia.

The match was held to fight off claims that there was witchcraft in football.

The league title, however, did not cap Arsenal's season. The club went on to face French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30, losing 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time, denying them what would have been their first European title.

Arsenal remain the only football club to complete an English top-flight season unbeaten, winning 26 matches and drawing twelve under manager Arsène Wenger during the 2003-04 campaign.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Arsenal FC Ruto Invites Arsenal to Kenya Arsenal title celebrations
.

Latest Stories

US beats China to clinch Sh9.7tr minerals deal
US beats China to clinch Sh9.7tr minerals deal
Enterprise
By Brian Ngugi
32 mins ago
KNEC braces for tough season as over 3.5 million learners sit exams
Education
By Mike Kihaki
32 mins ago
LSK threatens to sue State over continued NSSF deductions
National
By Okumu Modachi
32 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Who's fooling whom on JKIA deal? Chirchir triggers more questions
By Macharia Kamau 32 mins ago
Who's fooling whom on JKIA deal? Chirchir triggers more questions
KNEC braces for tough season as over 3.5 million learners sit exams
By Mike Kihaki 32 mins ago
KNEC braces for tough season as over 3.5 million learners sit exams
Matiang'i holds talks with Sifuna team in unity bid
By Ndung’u Gachane 32 mins ago
Matiang'i holds talks with Sifuna team in unity bid
Chivayo: Fraudster tycoon who rubs shoulders with Presidents
By David Odongo and Macharia Kamau 32 mins ago
Chivayo: Fraudster tycoon who rubs shoulders with Presidents
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved