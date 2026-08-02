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Oilers, Kabras and defending champs KCB glide into Dala 7s quarter

By Washington Onyango | Aug. 2, 2026
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KCB forward Bob Muhati in action against Zetech during the 2026 Dala 7 Sevens, the second leg of the SportPesa National Sevens Circuit, in Kisumu yesterday. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Menengai Oilers, Kabras Sugar and defending champions KCB made it through to the quarter-finals of the Dala Sevens set to end today at Mamboleo Stadium after dominating their respective preliminary matches.

Oilers began their day with a massive 17-0 win over Kenya Harlequin, where Glacious Owino netted a brace before Philip Okeyo sealed the win.

In their second match, Oilers faced a more technical Blak Blad outfit, but their depth saw them win 14-5 with Okeyo returning to the try box and Owino converting.

Abutwalib Wesonga sealed the win by scoring and converting his own try before the Nakuru-based outfit hammered Mombasa Sports Club 26-0.

On the other hand, Kabras Sugar also dominated their pool by hitting Strathmore Leos 33-10 and thrashing Embu 52-0 to make the quarter-finals.

Speaking after the win, Kabras Sugar fly half Jackson Siketa said he is happy they are playing as a unit, and he is using the  tournament to prepare for the upcoming Under 20 Barthes Cup set to be played in Uganda.

“We have been training and playing well the past two legs, and I am happy that our game plan is working. We have a few youngsters in the team, and I believe playing together already helps us to gel ahead of the Barthes Cup,” said Siketa.

At the same time, defending champions KCB continued to impress, building on their Prinsloo Sevens win last weekend in Nakuru by making the last eight.

KCB edged out Impala 36-5, Zetech University 43-12 before drawing with Masinde Muliro University 19-19.

Other results saw Mwamba edge Kisumu 26-17, Zetech stun Impala 19-14, Strathmore Leos thrash Embu 53-0, and Kenya Harlequin edge Blak Blad 26-7.

“We are taking it a game at a time. Zero pressure, but we know what I at stake. We move to the knockouts now, eying to get to the finals and try and defend our title,” said KCB coach Andrew Amonde.

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Related Topics

Sport Pesa National Sevens Champions KCB Kabras Sugar Dala Sevens
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