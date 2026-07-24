Nyakach Girls target national football crown

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Nyakach Girls celebrate after winning the 2026 Nyanza Region football girls title. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Nyakach Girls are determined to reclaim the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) national girls' football title when this year's national games kick off in Thika next month after making a successful return to the championship.

The Nyanza Region champions booked their place in the nationals after edging St Mary's Lwak Girls 1-0 in the regional final earlier this month to dethrone Kobala Girls. The victory marked a strong comeback for the Kisumu County side, who missed last year's national competition.

Nyakach head into the championships with renewed confidence after welcoming back three of their key players who recently helped the Kenya Under-17 women's team qualify for this year's Fifa U17 Women's World Cup.

Goalkeeper Valarie Achieng, midfielder Beryl Awuor and forward Emily Adhiambo have rejoined the squad after national team duty, giving coach Chrispine Odindo a timely boost ahead of the championships.

Odindo believes the trio's return has strengthened every department of his team as they seek to reclaim the title they last won seven years ago.

"We are happy to have the three girls back because they bring quality, confidence and experience to the team. They have been playing at a high level with the national team, and that will be important for us. Their return gives the rest of the squad more belief as we prepare for the nationals," said Odindo.

The coach added that his players are fully focused on improving on their recent performances after winning silver at the 2024 national games before claiming bronze at the East Africa championships in the same year.

"Our target is to reclaim the national title. We know every team coming to Thika deserves to be there, so there will be no easy matches. We have prepared well; the girls understand what is expected, and we believe we have the quality to go all the way if we remain disciplined and take one match at a time," he added.

Nyakach have been drawn in Pool A alongside Coast champions Kaya Tiwi Girls, Rift Valley representatives St Joseph's Girls Kitale and hosts Thika Girls. Pool B features Raila Education Centre from Nairobi, Kiarithaini Girls of Central Two, Western champions Archbishop Njenga Girls and Eastern representatives Misuuni Girls.