Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Nairobi champions keen to end their long wait for national glory

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Jul. 23, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Soweto Academy's Esther Mulongo spikes the ball during their Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Sports Term Two Games volleyball match against Brown Hill Senior Girls at Jamhuri High School. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

After featuring at all national games since 2016, Nairobi Region girls’ volleyball champions Soweto Academy are hoping that their eight years of consistency will count for something this year. 

Having survived the ruthless purge that eliminated most of last year’s regional champions, they are imploring the gods of volleyball to finally grant their wish of lifting the national gong. They are among the eight teams that will be battling for glory at this year’s Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National Term Two games set for August 2 to 6 at Mpesa Foundation Academy, Thika.

Despite ruling Nairobi and being a regular at the nationals,  they have remained in the shadows of the reigning national and East Africa champions Kwanthanze Senior School and Kesogon, who have outclassed them since their 2022 debut. However, this year they are determined to turn tables and emerge victorious.

They go to Kiambu as one of the lucky few from the 2025 games that survived the wrath of the underdogs who claimed their place at the national table. Soweto captain Ida Amela said that they are determined to perform better than they have done in the past.

“We worked very hard to qualify for the nationals because we have bigger dreams. We have been consistent over the years despite stiff competition, and I believe that we are ready to challenge our opponents for the national trophy,” Amela said.

She, however, noted that it won’t be easy because every team is eyeing the trophy and have an equal chance of winning whether they are first-timers or regulars.

“The games have changed, and any team that qualifies is good enough for the big stage and can win the trophy. We will not fear or underrate any opponent but instead will go out there and play our hearts out as we keep our eyes on the ultimate prize,” she added.

Soweto coach Wycliffe Wafula echoed that they expect stiff competition due to the changing landscape of the games.

“These games are no longer predictable. The regional competition outcomes proved that with the right preparations and focus each team has what it takes to win. Our goal, just like our opponents', is to excel, qualify for the East Africa games and to crown it all, lift the trophy.”

Playing closer home, they will be looking to improve on last year’s performance, which saw them finish fourth behind Kwanthanze, Kesogon and Bishop Sulemeti.

They are in Group B alongside 2023 national winners Kesogon from Rift Valley, who have played in the finals since their first appearance in 2022. They will also be up against Coast champions Mwanambeyu Senior School, and Nyanza’s St Cecilia Aluor Girls Senior School who will all be looking to cause upsets and shake off the underdogs tag.

Defending champions Kwanthanze will launch their quest in Group A, which also has national returnees St Martha’s Mwitoti, homegirls Kahuro Senior School and the North Eastern champions. Kahuro forced hosts Mpesa Academy to become spectators after defeating them in the Central Region final.

[email protected]

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Sports Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association Mpesa Foundation Academy KSSSA
.

Latest Stories

How we can turn young people into agents of transformation
How we can turn young people into agents of transformation
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
2 hrs ago
Dangote Lamu refinery is more than a response to the Middle East energy crisis
Opinion
By Kipkirui Langat
2 hrs ago
The asymmetric India, Pakistan treaty and long overdue reckoning
Opinion
By Pradeep Kumar Saxena
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Officers actions in CCTV contradict their boss's statement in Ojwang murder trial
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Officers actions in CCTV contradict their boss's statement in Ojwang murder trial
Court boycott paralyses business as LSK, Judiciary standoff deepens
By Nancy Gitonga, Okumu Modachi and Lilian Chepkoech 2 hrs ago
Court boycott paralyses business as LSK, Judiciary standoff deepens
Judgment day for Obado as court rules on Sharon Otieno murder case
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Judgment day for Obado as court rules on Sharon Otieno murder case
Ruto's headache as rivals thwart push for Mt Kenya East-West split
By Amos Kiarie 2 hrs ago
Ruto's headache as rivals thwart push for Mt Kenya East-West split
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved