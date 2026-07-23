Nairobi champions keen to end their long wait for national glory

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Soweto Academy's Esther Mulongo spikes the ball during their Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Sports Term Two Games volleyball match against Brown Hill Senior Girls at Jamhuri High School. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

After featuring at all national games since 2016, Nairobi Region girls’ volleyball champions Soweto Academy are hoping that their eight years of consistency will count for something this year.

Having survived the ruthless purge that eliminated most of last year’s regional champions, they are imploring the gods of volleyball to finally grant their wish of lifting the national gong. They are among the eight teams that will be battling for glory at this year’s Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National Term Two games set for August 2 to 6 at Mpesa Foundation Academy, Thika.

Despite ruling Nairobi and being a regular at the nationals, they have remained in the shadows of the reigning national and East Africa champions Kwanthanze Senior School and Kesogon, who have outclassed them since their 2022 debut. However, this year they are determined to turn tables and emerge victorious.

They go to Kiambu as one of the lucky few from the 2025 games that survived the wrath of the underdogs who claimed their place at the national table. Soweto captain Ida Amela said that they are determined to perform better than they have done in the past.

“We worked very hard to qualify for the nationals because we have bigger dreams. We have been consistent over the years despite stiff competition, and I believe that we are ready to challenge our opponents for the national trophy,” Amela said.

She, however, noted that it won’t be easy because every team is eyeing the trophy and have an equal chance of winning whether they are first-timers or regulars.

“The games have changed, and any team that qualifies is good enough for the big stage and can win the trophy. We will not fear or underrate any opponent but instead will go out there and play our hearts out as we keep our eyes on the ultimate prize,” she added.

Soweto coach Wycliffe Wafula echoed that they expect stiff competition due to the changing landscape of the games.

“These games are no longer predictable. The regional competition outcomes proved that with the right preparations and focus each team has what it takes to win. Our goal, just like our opponents', is to excel, qualify for the East Africa games and to crown it all, lift the trophy.”

Playing closer home, they will be looking to improve on last year’s performance, which saw them finish fourth behind Kwanthanze, Kesogon and Bishop Sulemeti.

They are in Group B alongside 2023 national winners Kesogon from Rift Valley, who have played in the finals since their first appearance in 2022. They will also be up against Coast champions Mwanambeyu Senior School, and Nyanza’s St Cecilia Aluor Girls Senior School who will all be looking to cause upsets and shake off the underdogs tag.

Defending champions Kwanthanze will launch their quest in Group A, which also has national returnees St Martha’s Mwitoti, homegirls Kahuro Senior School and the North Eastern champions. Kahuro forced hosts Mpesa Academy to become spectators after defeating them in the Central Region final.

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