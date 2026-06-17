Nairobi champions gear up for sub-regional battle

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Highway Secondary School players lift the trophy after winning the Nairobi Region Secondary School Term Two Games football title, July 12, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Reigning Nairobi Region champions have their work cut out as they seek to book their tickets to this year’s Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National Term Two games set for July 28 to August 1 at the Mpesa Foundation Academy, Kiambu County.

Boys' football champions Highway Senior School will have everything to play for when they launch their quest at the Nairobi North Sub-Region games that begin today at Jamhuri Senior School and Starehe Boys Centre.

Under the new format, they must excel at the sub-region to advance to the region as they look to extend their Nairobi reign to three years in a row.

Highway, who were crowned Starehe Sub-County champions last weekend after beating Starehe 3-0 in the final, will be up against 11 other teams.

Team captain Barvine Ayega said that their main objective is to play at the highest level of the school’s competition.

“Our current focus is on the Sub-Region games, but just like every other team, our main objective is to go all the way and compete at the top-most level,” Ayega said.

He added that they have prepared well and are ready for the challenge, but they don’t expect to have it easy.

“We have been grinding tirelessly in preparation for the games and we know that our opponents have also been working very hard, which means that it won’t be an easy contest.”

They expect stiff competition from the Kamukunji Sub-County duo of Eastleigh Boys Senior School and Moi Forces Academy and Ruaraka Senior School and Baba Dogo (Ruaraka), Mwiki and Clay City International (Kasarani).

Former national champions Maina Wanjigi are favourites in the girls' contest that will also feature Pangani Girls, Pumwani Girls, Kamukunji, Starehe Girls, Kahawa Garrison, Hon. John Njoroge, St Dominic, Ruaraka, MCEDO and St Teresa Girls.

In volleyball, holders Ruthimitu Soweto Academy will be keen to exert dominance, win the Nairobi West title and remain on course to defend their regional titles.

Soweto have dominated Nairobi girls' volleyball since 2016 and played at all nationals since then.

However, team coach Wycliffe Wafula said that they are focused on the task ahead.

“Every competition is a new challenge and so our previous successes will only count for something if we perform well in the task that is ahead of us. The girls are focused and eager to protect the legacy built by their predecessors and so I believe they will give their best,” Wafula said.

Former national boys football champions Upper Hill will also be hoping to get it right and enhance their chances of ending their long wait to return to the nationals.

They launch their quest in Nairobi West, where they will face off with State House Boys and Light Academy in Group A.

Last year’s finalists, Dagoretti Mixed, will take on Shammah and Dagoretti Mixed in Group B. Dagoretti High, Nairobi School and Raila Education Centre will battle it out in Group C, whereas Hospital Hill, Beth Mugo and Langata Barracks complete the lineup in Group D.

The girls' football title is up for grabs following the elimination of 2025 champions Dagoretti Mixed.

Last year’s finalists, Soweto Academy, are hoping to triumph at the sub-region as they look to upgrade their regional silver.

They start in Group C against Karen C and New Dawn. St George's Girls are in Group A alongside Shamah and their hosts, Moi Girls.

Raila Education Centre, Beth Mugo and Highridge are in Group B, while Kabete Vet Lab, State House Girls and St Claire Nembu are in Group D.

Lenana School and Karen C will be out to defend their rugby 7s titles. The sub-regions will also select composite tennis, badminton, table tennis, scrabble and chess composite teams to represent them at the upcoming regional games.