Duale, Joho accuse Uhuru of using Opposition to fight Ruto

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Health CS Aden Duale, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassira and Mining CS Hassan Joho during a women empowerement drive at Serani Grounds, Mombasa. [Hassan Joho, X]

Kenya Kwanza and ODM leaders have intensified their attacks on the opposition and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, claiming he was hiding behind Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to campaign against President William Ruto.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale also dismissed DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua’s claims that he commands seven million votes from Mount Kenya, saying there are only 3.8 million votes in that region.

He boasted that Uhuru campaigned against President Ruto in 2022 and lost, saying his project will fail again.

Duale who was flanked by Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho and Mombasa women representative Ms Zamzam Mohamed, spoke yesterday during a women empowerment rally at Serani grounds in Mombasa County.

“Please, Uhuru Kenyatta, do not hide behind Kalonzo Musyoka and other characters. Face Ruto directly. You campaigned against your deputy in 2022 and he defeated you. You will be defeated again,” he stated, claiming that the former President was jealous as he was always campaigning against Ruto.

He claimed Ruto has managed to unite Kenyan communities to ensure that development was spread across the country.

He announced that he and Joho have embarked on the mobilisation of seven million votes from Coast and North Eastern regions to vote for Ruto and that Gachagua does not have numbers to win the presidency.

Duale maintained that the Kenya Kwanza-ODM alliance has the numbers to retain power, despite opposition leaders claiming they command significant support across the country, including the Mt Kenya region.

Joho claimed Kalonzo and Gachagua were once in government but failed to assist the Coast region.

“Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka were once in office. Did they help build a church or offer bursaries in the Coast? If they failed during their time, can they do it now?,” he posed.

The leaders accused the united opposition of being sponsored by Kenyatta to undermine national peace and unity.

They urged Kenyans to support President Ruto, while challenging Gachagua to stop using the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a political tool to seek votes.

The leaders also criticised former Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa for joining the opposition, arguing that she secured her government position through President Ruto’s support.

Duale boasted that he assisted Ms Jumwa in discharging her role in Cabinet meetings, but she failed to meet required standards.

“I used to read the Cabinet paper for her and explain it before she was unable to play her role during meetings,” he claimed.