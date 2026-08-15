Gachagua: We will protect ourselves against goons

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DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua addresses residents of Naivasha where he lashed out at President William and told him to keep of former President Uhuru Kenyatta. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Former Deputy President and DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to fight back against goons allegedly disrupting his political rallies, saying his supporters will defend themselves if the police fail to protect them.

Speaking during the opening of DCP offices in Nakuru, Gachagua said they had received intelligence that the National Police Service (NPS) had been instructed to keep off areas where his rallies were being held.

Gachagua spoke a day after goons attacked his convoy at Kaptembwo in Nakuru West Sub-County, forcing him to abandon a DCP campaign rally and flee the scene alongside other leaders.

Six vehicles belonging to leaders, including Ol-Kalou MP Samuel Waweru, were vandalised during the incident as DCP leaders and supporters scrambled for safety.

Gachagua accused President William Ruto of allegedly planning the chaos through a Nakuru MP who, he claimed, had paid goons to disrupt his rallies.

“President William Ruto planned the chaos using a Nakuru MP who paid goons to attack us. This was despite his assurance that our campaign rallies would be protected,” Gachagua said.

He claimed he had received credible intelligence that police officers had been advised to keep away from Kaptembwo during the attack.

Gachagua further alleged that although the MP was associated with the Jubilee Party, he was being used by President Ruto to cause chaos.

“I have also spoken to Jubilee Party leaders to put their house in order. If it is proven that the MP is being used by the President, then he should be removed. That will inform how we relate to the Jubilee Party,” he said.

The former Deputy President said goons had allegedly been deployed to cause chaos at various stopovers, but some police officers who were unhappy with the Kenya Kwanza administration had provided his team with intelligence.

“We stood down our guard, hoping for protection from the government, but we are now on high alert and we will protect ourselves,” Gachagua said.

He also accused senior police officers in Nakuru of allegedly working with goons to disrupt his rallies.

According to Gachagua, junior police officers were unhappy with being allegedly forced to work with goons to cause chaos, steal property and kill Kenyans.

“These police officers have reduced salaries, they are not funded, they lack fuel and they are suffering,” he said.