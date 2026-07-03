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Hunt for MKO 2027 and Olympic Games slots heads to coast

By Mose Sammy | Jul. 3, 2026
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Njoroge Kibugu lines up a putt during 2026 Magical Kenya Open Pro-Am Tournament at Karen Country Club on February 18, 2026. [File, Standard]

The journey towards the 2027 Magical Kenya Open and the 2028 Olympic Games heads to the coast this week (July 2-5) with over 50 local pros descending on Nyali Golf and Country Club for the fourth leg of the PGK Equator Tour.

Away from the inland courses, which hosted the opening three legs, the coastal venue is expected to present a completely fresh challenge for most of the field, particularly the windy conditions. A true test of their adaptability for those eying the international stage.

At the moment, Samuel Njoroge sits pretty at the summit with 2,017 points, ahead of Dismus Indiza (1,890 points). In third place is Mohit Mediratta of Sigona Golf Club with 1,580 points to his credit.

Mathew Wahome is under intense pressure to impress at home and will be banking on his local knowledge vault to scale the leaderboard.

"After a tough start to the season, Limuru was the turnaround I needed. There's always extra pressure playing on your home course, but I'm riding this momentum into Nyali to put on a show." Wahome said.

The Nyali leg is of significant importance to the PGK Equator Tour, being the first time the professional circuit is making a stop at the facility since its inception.  

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2027 Magical Kenya Open 2028 Olympic Games Nyali Golf and Country Club PGK Equator Tour
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