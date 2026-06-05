Shujaa face South Africa and Fiji in the test at Bordeaux Sevens

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Kenya Sevens chase promotion back to the top-tier HSBC SVNS Division One.[File, Standard]

Kenya Sevens side Shujaa face their biggest test of the season this weekend as they chase promotion back to the top-tier HSBC SVNS Division One at the final leg of the World Championship in Bordeaux, France.

After spending two seasons away from the core World Rugby Sevens Series, the Kenyan side now has one final chance to fight its way back among the world’s elite teams at the Stade Atlantique.

The three-day tournament, which begins today, will decide the final standings after the season-ending series in Hong Kong, Valladolid and now Bordeaux. The top eight teams overall will secure places in the 2027 HSBC SVNS Division One.

Shujaa head into the decisive leg sitting eighth overall with 14 points after collecting six points in Valladolid last weekend. Kenya had earlier finished seventh in Hong Kong before dropping one place in Spain after mixed results. The challenge in Bordeaux will, however, be far tougher. Kenya has been drawn in a difficult Group A alongside reigning series champions South Africa, Olympic silver medallists Fiji and a resurgent Great Britain side. Group B has Australia, Spain, the USA and Uruguay, while Group C features Argentina, New Zealand, France and Germany.

Shujaa will open their campaign against Fiji at 3.44 pm before taking on South Africa later at 9.36 pm. Tomorrow, Kenya will conclude their pool matches against Great Britain at 11.44 am.

The opening clash against Fiji already looks like a mountain to climb for the Kenyan side, judging from the history between the two nations. Out of 54 meetings on the SVNS circuit, Fiji have won 50 matches, while Kenya has managed only four victories. Fiji have scored 1499 points against Kenya’s 557, showing the huge gap that has existed between the two teams over the years. Kenya’s most famous victory over Fiji remains the 30-7 win in the Singapore Sevens final during the 2015-2016 season, one of the greatest moments in Kenyan rugby history. But recent meetings have all gone Fiji’s way.

The last five encounters have ended in Fiji victories, including the 21-12 win in the Singapore 2025 Cup final and a 21-14 victory in Perth earlier this year.

Despite the poor record, Kenya will feel they can still compete if they cut out the costly mistakes that hurt them in Valladolid.

In Spain, Shujaa showed flashes of brilliance with their speed and attacking play, but simple errors denied them better results. Ball-handling mistakes, knock-ons and poor passes under pressure allowed opponents to punish them repeatedly.

Against sides like Fiji and South Africa, Kenya cannot afford such errors.

Coach Kevin Wambua will demand more discipline, quicker decision-making, and stronger defending if Shujaa are to survive the difficult pool and keep their promotion hopes alive.

The experienced core of Captain Vincent Onyala, Samuel Asati and Patrick Odongo will also need to guide the younger players through the pressure moments.

For Shujaa, every point, every tackle and every possession could decide whether Kenya finally returns to the world sevens top table or remains outside the elite for another season.