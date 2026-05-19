Sh11 B more to beat AFCON 2027 deadline

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Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya before the National Assembly Committee on Sports and Culture on May 19, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kenya requires an additional Sh11.02 billion from the Exchequer to complete key stadiums earmarked for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), lawmakers have been told, raising fresh concerns over the country’s preparedness to co-host the continental tournament.

The revelation was made by Principal Secretary for Sports Elijah Mwangi during his appearance before the National Assembly Committee on Sports and Culture while presenting the 2026/27 budget estimates.

The committee, chaired by Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama, heard that the total contractual cost for the earmarked AFCON stadium projects currently stands at Sh15.11 billion, yet only Sh3.74 billion has so far been paid.

The funding gap now threatens the timely completion of critical infrastructure required for Kenya to successfully host part of the 2027 tournament alongside neighboring East African countries.

According to the PS, the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund (SASDF), which has been financing sports infrastructure projects, is under immense financial strain despite having an approved budget of Sh18.38 billion in the current financial year.

Mwangi told MPs that the fund is weighed down by multiple obligations, limiting its ability to finance the remaining AFCON projects.

“The financial commitments of SASDF include annual loan repayment for Talanta Sports City at Sh6.29 billion, participation and hosting of sports events at Sh6 billion, escrow account deposits and standby letters of credit amounting to Sh3.14 billion, establishment of constituency sports academies at Sh2.1 billion and upgrade of community sports grounds at Sh1.4 billion,” he said.

“Given these competing obligations, SASDF is constrained to meet the financing requirements for critical AFCON 2027 projects.”

The concerns come as Kenya races against time to modernize sports facilities ahead of the prestigious continental football tournament, which is expected to place the country on the global sporting map and inject billions into the economy through tourism, hospitality and infrastructure development.

Earlier, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya had also warned that government support alone through SASDF would not be sufficient, calling on the National Treasury to step in with additional funding.

“We have a lot to prepare, especially in infrastructure. The key venue, Raila Odinga Stadium, is at 91 percent completion, but there is still more needed in terms of auxiliary facilities, including a power substation that will cost approximately Sh937 million,” Mvurya told the committee.

The session also exposed concerns among lawmakers regarding delayed progress in some stadium projects.

Robert Basil questioned why some facilities remained far from completion despite the fast-approaching tournament timeline.

“I will make reference to Kipchoge Keino Stadium which is at 18 percent completion, yet it had initially been earmarked to host some games,” he said.

However, PS Mwangi clarified that following a review of Kenya’s hosting plans, Kipchoge Keino Stadium is no longer among the stadiums designated for AFCON matches.

Instead, Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani and Raila Odinga Stadium will serve as the main match venues, while Nyayo National Stadium and Ulinzi Sports Complex are expected to function as training grounds.

The committee also pushed the State Department to address delays surrounding the construction of the Kenya Academy of Sports, seen as key to nurturing future athletic talent.