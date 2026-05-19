Ronaldo, 41, leads Portugal into his sixth World Cup

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Japan's national football team head coach Hajime Moriyasu (centre) announces the members of Japan's 2026 World Cup squad during a press conference at a hotel in Tokyo on May 15, 2026. [AFP]

Veteran Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo will lead his country into the 2026 World Cup this summer after coach Roberto Martinez named the 41-year-old in his squad on Tuesday.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star, now at Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, is set to appear at a record sixth World Cup.

Portugal and Ronaldo, the all-time leading men's international goalscorer with 143 goals, have never won the competition.

Ronaldo could face former Barcelona rival Lionel Messi, who is also set to play at a sixth World Cup after leading Argentina to glory four years ago in Qatar.

The Portuguese forward avoided a three-match ban despite being sent off against the Republic of Ireland in their last qualifying match for an elbow.

Spanish coach Martinez selected a 26-man squad with no major surprises, including Ronaldo's Al Nassr team-mate Joao Felix, and also named goalkeeper Ricardo Velho as an extra player in the group.

Paris Saint-Germain stars Vitinha, Joao Neves, Nuno Mendes and Goncalo Ramos are also included in a strong squad, along with Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes and a contingent from Manchester City, including Bernardo Silva.

Martinez said he would not need to manage five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo in a special way because of his age.

"In my experience, at a World Cup, a player doesn't follow the pattern of club form, age-related performance or anything like that," Martinez told reporters.

"The focus is our group. All of them are focussed, they're prepared for the demands of a World Cup and we just need to manage day by day."

Ronaldo said last year that this World Cup would be his last.

He was left in tears last weekend after defeat by Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final, but Martinez said an emotionally draining season would not affect him this summer.

"I think that coming into the national team set-up brings new energy and allows you to completely switch off from what happened during the season," said the coach.

Martinez confirmed Velho was the fourth goalkeeper and he would only be involved if another stopper was injured and could be replaced in the squad.

The coach also said late striker Diogo Jota, who died in a car crash in July 2025, was with the squad in spirit.

"The spirit, strength and example of Diogo Jota is our plus one," Martinez added.

In the run-up to the tournament Portugal will face Chile and Nigeria in friendlies, before their World Cup campaign begins against DR Congo on June 17.

Portugal will also face Uzbekistan and Colombia in Group K on June 23 and 27, respectively.

Portugal 27-man squad list:

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolves/ENG), Rui Silva (Sporting Lisbon), Ricardo Velho (Genclerbirligi/TUR)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/ENG), Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias (both Manchester City/ENG), Nelson Semedo (Fenerbahce/TUR), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona/ESP), Nuno Mendes (Pari Saint-Germain/FRA), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Renato Veiga (Villarreal/ESP), Tomas Araujo (Benfica)

Midfielders: Ruben Neves (Al Hilal/KSA), Samu Costa (Mallorca/ESP), Joao Neves, Vitinha (both Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/ENG), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG)

Attackers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix (both Al Nassr/KSA), Francisco Trincao (Sporting Lisbon), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus/ITA), Pedro Neto (Chelsea/ENG), Rafael Leao (AC Milan/ITA), Goncalo Guedes (Real Sociedad/ESP), Goncalo Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA).