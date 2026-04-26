Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Sawe breaks two-hour mark for first time in marathon history

By AFP | Apr. 26, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe runs to the finish line to win the men's race in a new world record time in central London on April 26, 2026. [Justin Tallis, AFP]

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe broke the two-hour mark for the first time in history on Sunday in winning the London Marathon.

The defending champion was locked in a tight battle with Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha in the closing stages but surged clear to cross the line in 1hr 59min 30sec.

Kejelcha also dipped under two hours, with a time of 1:59:41, with Uganda's Jacob Kiplomo third (2:00:28).

All three finished under the previous men's world record of 2:00:35 set in Chicago in 2023 by the late Kelvin Kiptum.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge ran 1:59:40 in October 2019, becoming the first person in recorded history to do a sub-two-hour marathon.

But the time was not ratified as a world record because he ran with specialised shoes, standard competition rules for pacing and fluids were not followed, and it was not an open event.

Sawe, wearing Adidas's new Pro Evo 3 supershoe, which weighs less than 100 grams, suggested before Sunday's race that a course record or even a world record was in his sights.

He led a group of six as they passed the halfway point in a time of 1:00:29.

Sawe and Kejelcha pulled clear of the rest of the pack and stayed together until the final stages before the Kenyan kicked for home.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Sabastian Sawe London Marathon Marathon
.

Latest Stories

What your body's natural smell reveals about you
What your body's natural smell reveals about you
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
2 hrs ago
The jab effect: How malaria vaccine is quietly saving Kisumu's children
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2 hrs ago
Deadly raid as seven are killed, shops torched in Kitui village
Eastern
By Philip Muasya
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Triumphant Entry: Anti-Ruto fury fuels ODM party battle as faction storms Kisumu
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Triumphant Entry: Anti-Ruto fury fuels ODM party battle as faction storms Kisumu
Deadly raid as seven are killed, shops torched in Kitui village
By Philip Muasya 2 hrs ago
Deadly raid as seven are killed, shops torched in Kitui village
Miss World in Tanzania, lesson for Kenya?
By Boniface Mithika 2 hrs ago
Miss World in Tanzania, lesson for Kenya?
I will not kneel before Gachagua, Ruto says
By Phares Mutembei 2 hrs ago
I will not kneel before Gachagua, Ruto says
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved