FIFA to broadcasters: Stop focusing on 'hot women' in the crowd during World Cup

By Odero Charles: Friday, July 13th 2018 at 12:19 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018

FIFA have told broadcasters to stop zooming their cameras on “hot women” in the crowd ahead of the World Cup final.

Fifa diversity Chief Federico Addiechi says football's governing body will talk with national broadcasters and its TV production team in order to help tackle sexism at the World Cup.

"We've done it with individual broadcasters. We've done it with our host broadcast services," he said.

Asked if this approach will become official Fifa policy, he said: "This is one of the activities we definitely will have in future - it's a normal evolution."

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

He also said it was not yet a "proactive campaign" but said Fifa would "take action against things that are wrong".

After documenting over 30 cases throughout the World Cup, Piara Powar, executive director of anti-discrimination group Fare Network, said that sexism was the main focus of discrimination recorded by his team.

Related Topics: FIFA World Cup
LATEST STORIES
Ronaldo moved to Juventus because of Messi, Giggs reveals
Ronaldo moved to Juventus because of Messi, Giggs reveals
Gossip & Rumours 40 minutes ago
FIFA to broadcasters: Stop focusing on 'hot women' in the crowd during World Cup
FIFA to broadcasters: Stop focusing on 'hot women' in the crowd during World Cup
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
Barcelona offer star player to Chelsea in exchange for Kante
Barcelona offer star player to Chelsea in exchange for Kante
Gossip & Rumours 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Witchcraft claims as K’Ogalo beaten
Witchcraft claims as K’Ogalo beaten
Football 13 hours ago
Croatia hero set to miss World Cup final after being treated in hospital
Croatia hero set to miss World Cup final after being treated in hospital
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
Mourinho explains how England failed to correctly use Rashford against Croatia
Mourinho explains how England failed to correctly use Rashford against Croatia
World Cup 2018 4 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES