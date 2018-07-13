FIFA to broadcasters: Stop focusing on 'hot women' in the crowd during World Cup

FIFA have told broadcasters to stop zooming their cameras on “hot women” in the crowd ahead of the World Cup final.

Fifa diversity Chief Federico Addiechi says football's governing body will talk with national broadcasters and its TV production team in order to help tackle sexism at the World Cup.

"We've done it with individual broadcasters. We've done it with our host broadcast services," he said.

Asked if this approach will become official Fifa policy, he said: "This is one of the activities we definitely will have in future - it's a normal evolution."

He also said it was not yet a "proactive campaign" but said Fifa would "take action against things that are wrong".

After documenting over 30 cases throughout the World Cup, Piara Powar, executive director of anti-discrimination group Fare Network, said that sexism was the main focus of discrimination recorded by his team.