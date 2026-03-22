Why Ruto's Western bid is facing major hurdles

President William Ruto may have concluded an ambitious five-day tour of Western Kenya with promises of delivering development projects and economic transformation across the region, but political analysts say winning over the region remains a daunting task.
Despite the government’s push to roll out infrastructure and empowerment programmes, the political terrain in Western Kenya is becoming increasingly complex, shaped by shifting alliances, emerging leaders, and a fragmented opposition.
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