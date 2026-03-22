Why Ruto's Western bid is facing major hurdles

Kakamega County Governor Fernandes Barasa and other political leaders receive President William Ruto at Khwisero, where the President layed foundation stone for modern market. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

President William Ruto may have concluded an ambitious five-day tour of Western Kenya with promises of delivering development projects and economic transformation across the region, but political analysts say winning over the region remains a daunting task.

Despite the government’s push to roll out infrastructure and empowerment programmes, the political terrain in Western Kenya is becoming increasingly complex, shaped by shifting alliances, emerging leaders, and a fragmented opposition.