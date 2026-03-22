Nyandarua farmers record heavy losses as rains pound the region

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Kageraini residents help a disabled child cross flooded roads as heavy rains leave farm produce rotting. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Lack of markets coupled with insufficient cold rooms to store fresh produce has exposed farmers in Nyandarua County to huge losses as crops get destroyed on farms.

Low earnings for farmers have been worsened by the heavy rains that continue to pound several parts of the country, as middlemen exploit farmers.

This emerged during the Nehema Agricultural Business Grand Expo, which was held in Njabini in Nyandarua, attracting over 5,000 farmers and tens of exhibitors and experts in the agriculture sector.

According to Naftari Migwi, a farmer, the lack of markets for produce, especially during the high-yielding season, has exposed farmers to financial losses.

Migwi urged county governments to establish modern markets and well-equipped cold room facilities to cushion farmers from the losses.

He termed the expo a success with farmers acquiring key knowledge on best farming practices, especially on fertiliser applications and the use of quality seeds.

Margret Wambui said the expo would help farmers increase yields.

"This expo has educated many farmers on best farming practices, choosing the right pesticides and herbicides to boost yields and attract higher returns," said Wambui.

Penninah Nzioki, an Agrovet and organiser, said farmers are facing new challenges, including new pests and diseases.

Nzioki said the expo, which attracted over 5,000 farmers, was aimed at sharing information on choosing the right pesticides and quality seeds to enhance their crop and dairy productivity.

She urged the government to continue the crackdown on quack veterinarians and counterfeit drugs, practices that have exposed farmers' losses.

Martin Njenga, a local exhibitor in the housing sector, hailed the training day for helping enhance key knowledge on farming practices and boosting their productivity.

Njenga urged farmers to invest their earnings, noting that the real sector industry promises higher returns for their future and their dependents.

He cautioned against the politics of hate that risks polarising investment in key sectors, including agriculture and real estate, which employ thousands of Kenyans.

His remarks were echoed by Grace Macharia, who said that farmers have for years experienced losses due to the use of poor-quality seeds and planting in the wrong seasons.

Francis Nuhu said the agricultural sector presents tens of opportunities for unemployed youths in the country.