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Lowering the bar: Has Ruto discarded Executive decorum in bid to outdo Gachagua?

By Barrack Muluka | Mar. 22, 2026
President William Ruto during development tour in Bungoma County on March 17, 2027. [PCS]

It is difficult, and often impossible, to break habits acquired at home. Psychologists tell us that such habits are deeply ingrained in us, through many years of repetition, that they define who we are. They operate at a profoundly deep mental level and are so wired in us that they are automatic. They are resistant to change, even when riding against heavy tides of public outrage. 

Moreover, experts tell us that what we learned at home as children provides a strong sense of coping and security. It is familiar, automatic, and comforting. It is a part of our nest, our comfort zone. To tell us to apologise, for example, is to ask for too much if this has not been a part of our upbringing. 

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