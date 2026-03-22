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How President Ruto is breaking records he would rather not

By Ndung’u Gachane | Mar. 22, 2026
President William Ruto during development tour in Bungoma County on March 17, 2027. [PCS]

Past Kenyan presidents have at one point in time been accused of being corrupt, dictatorial and even unethical but President William Ruto has overtaken his predecessors, according to political pundits.

They opine that President Ruto has moved the bar to another level that may not be appealing to supporters and critics alike. The Head of state has cast aside decorum, targeting opposition leaders with insults, using unprintable words at public rallies.

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