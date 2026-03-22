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ODM faces defining moment as high-stakes NDC threatens party future

By Mary Imenza and Harold Odhiambo | Mar. 22, 2026
ODM Party Leader Dr Oburu Oginga at Linda Ground Rally  in Migori. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, which has survived the test of time to become one of the formidable political forces in the country, is facing a defining week with possible implications for its future as the planned National Delegates Convention (NDC) looms.

While some believe the meeting will be the first step to revamping the party that the late Raila Odinga built through blood, sweat and tears, others believe the meeting is the farewell party and a last supper for the party in its traditional form.

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