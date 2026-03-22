Relief as vulnerable students get school fees

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Calvince Okello was distributing bursary cheques to students at SinemaTrading Center in Rangwe Constituency. [James Omoro, Standard]

At least 1000 vulnerable students in Rangwe Constituency have got a sigh of relief after receiving financial support for paying their school fees.

In the programme, each student got between Sh3000 and Sh5000 depending on their needs.

The students from all four wards in Rangwe got the support from a well-wisher, Calvince Okello.

Okello, who is a trade unionist, distributed the cheques at Sinema trading center in Gem East Ward.

He began the initiative after realising that many families were unable to raise school fees for their children due to a lack of adequate income sources.

Calvince Okello was distributing bursary cheques to students at SinemaTrading Center in Rangwe Constituency. [James Omoro, Standard]

“I received reports that many students were not in school due to a lack of school fees. I decided to intervene with this support to enable them to acquire education,” Okello said.

He argued that investing in education will enable Rangwe to have productive citizens in the future.

Okello said he raised the money as an effort to contribute to development in Rangwe Constituency.

“Investing in the education of our children is the only way we can have good leaders in the future. My objective is to ensure vulnerable students are not locked from achieving their dreams in life,” he said.

Parents whose children benefited from the support said they had been relieved.

“Our children were stranded at home, but they can now go to school after getting financial support. We are very grateful,” said Rachel Ageng’o.

Rose Otieno said the programme will transform Rangwe.

“Supporting our children with school fees means promoting development in our constituency,” Otieno said.

Brian Agunyo, a youth, said the programme will enable Rangwe to have more professionals in the future.