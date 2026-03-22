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'Nairobi is not a village': Aladwa fires back at Gachagua's city plan

By Mike Kihaki | Mar. 22, 2026
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Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa and chair ODM Nairobi County address press on March 22, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders in Nairobi have warned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that his proposals for the capital amount to a recipe for disorder, taking direct aim at his 2027 political campaign.

Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa, who chairs ODM in Nairobi County, led the pushback against Gachagua's pledges to allow hawkers and matatus unrestricted access to the Central Business District [(CBD) and to permit commercial development along riverbanks using modern construction methods.

"Such rhetoric has no place in a modern, progressive and cosmopolitan city like Nairobi," said Aladwa.

Gachagua, who leads the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), has declared his party will contest all elective positions in Nairobi in the 2027 General Election, targeting the governor, senator, woman representative, 17 parliamentary constituencies and 85 ward seats.

He has also signalled a coalition strategy with Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa, Fred Matiang'i, Cleophas Malala and Martha Karua.

His remarks on riverbank development came in the context of the ongoing Nairobi River restoration project, during which he accused the government of demolishing structures belonging to the poor while sparing luxury hotels and high-end residences in neighbourhoods such as Lavington and Kileleshwa.

ODM leaders, however, said his framing of that argument amounted to an endorsement of environmental violations, warning that encouraging development on riparian reserves would undermine protection laws and heighten the risk of flooding.

Aladwa said Nairobi's leadership must prioritise order and inclusive governance over what he termed political theatrics.

"Nairobi is not a village, and it is not governed by ethnic loyalties or political intimidation. It is a vibrant and diverse capital built by Kenyans from every corner of this country," he noted.

He also dismissed what he described as Gachagua's use of "clean-up" language in reference to Nairobi politics, calling it intolerant and politically desperate.

"The attempt to divide leaders and incite political hostility under the guise of a clean-up is a clear demonstration of intolerance and a desperate bid to remain politically relevant," said Aladwa.

ODM maintained that Nairobi voters would judge candidates on performance, not political pressure.

"The people of Nairobi will decide their leaders based on performance and vision, not propaganda and coercion," he added.

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