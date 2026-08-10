66,000 farmers to benefit from Sh1.7 billion irrigation project

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Residents during the launch of Sh1.7 billion Suba Clusters Irrigation Project in Gingo village, Suba Central sub-county. [James Omoro, Standard]

More than 66,000 farmers are set to end reliance on rain-fed agriculture following the launch of the construction of a Sh1.7 billion irrigation project in Homa Bay County.

The project, dubbed Suba Clusters Irrigation Project, is aimed at turning semi-arid parts of the county into crop production zones.

It will be implemented in Suba Central, Suba South, Mbita and Homa Bay sub-counties.

The project involves sourcing water from Lake Victoria, which is pumped to Gingo Hill in Suba Central Sub-county before distribution to various areas for irrigation.

This is expected to create direct employment for 66,426 households through farming.

The project, which is being implemented by the National Irrigation Authority, seeks to create employment and improve food security.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, who launched the construction of the project in Gingo village, said it is expected to be complete after two years.

The CS promised that the National Treasury will endeavour to release funds promptly to enable completion of the project within the stipulated time.

Mbadi said the project aims to empower residents financially to eradicate poverty in the region. The National Treasury CS John Mbadi during the launch of Suba Clusters Irrigation Project in Gingo village, Suba Central sub-county. [James Omoro, Standard]

“The main source of wealth today is in agriculture. We are implementing this project to enable the people of this county to create wealth through crop production,” he said.

The CS noted that employment opportunities in Kenya continue to shrink due to geopolitics.

“Job opportunities continue to shrink due to geopolitics. The government is implementing this project as an avenue for creating jobs for the people,” Mbadi said.

He urged residents to fully exploit the project to create wealth.

“There is nobody who can give the people money that sustains their economic wellbeing. The only way to give people money in a sustainable manner is through implementation of the project like this. Be ready to use it fully,” Mbadi told residents.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang told residents to focus on fast-maturing crops with good returns like horticulture to transform their lives.

“Let us embrace horticulture because it has good returns. Our people should shun some traditional crops which have low economic value when utilisation of this project takes off,” he said.