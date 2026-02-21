New irrigation drive boost for smallholder farmers

Audio By Vocalize

PS State Department for Irrigation Ephantus Kimotho before PAC at Bunge Towers, Parliament, Nairobi on March 27, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The government is rolling out a farmer-led irrigation programme aimed at empowering 350,000 smallholder farmers with access to affordable irrigation equipment.

The initiative, which will also give farmers access to climate-smart technologies and market-oriented farming systems, also seeks to reduce overreliance on rain-fed agriculture and strengthen food security.

Dubbed the Farmer-Led Irrigation Development (FLID) Pathway, it seeks to unlock productivity among farmers cultivating between 0.5 and two hectares by providing subsidised irrigation technologies, innovative financing, and structured market linkages.

Agriculture contributes 24 per cent of Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product, employs nearly 75 per cent of the labour force and accounts for 65 per cent of export earnings.

The programme comes at a time when only four per cent of Kenya’s arable land is irrigated, leaving millions exposed to erratic rainfall and recurring climate shocks. Smallholder farmers, who produce approximately 75 per cent of the country’s agricultural output, largely depend on unpredictable rainfall, making incomes unstable and food supplies vulnerable.

According to Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho, who is leading stakeholders in co-designing the programme under the State Department for Irrigation in partnership with the World Bank Group, the initiative marks a decisive shift toward empowering farmers to take the lead in irrigation expansion rather than relying solely on large government schemes.

“We are moving from a government-implemented model to a farmer-driven model. Agriculture remains the backbone of our economy, yet only a small fraction of our arable land is irrigated. By unlocking access to affordable irrigation technologies and innovative financing, we are empowering smallholders to produce more, earn more and withstand climate shocks," he said.

The PS said the economic returns of farmer-led irrigation are significant, noting that projections under the National Irrigation Sector Investment Plan (NISIP) 2025–2035 estimate farm-level returns exceeding 50 per cent, with broader economy-wide multiplier effects of between 2.5 and four times.

He added that expanding irrigation among smallholders could directly and indirectly benefit up to 6.4 million farm households by increasing productivity, strengthening rural enterprises and stimulating agro-processing value chains.

“When a smallholder farmer gains access to reliable irrigation, it is not just one farm that transforms. It triggers growth across the entire rural economy — from input suppliers to traders and processors. That is why we are prioritising irrigation as our most powerful climate adaptation and food security strategy," he said.

The PS added that the government now seeks to anchor this transformation under the National Irrigation Sector Investment Plan (NISIP) 2025–2035, which requires an estimated Sh598 billion investment to develop one million new irrigated acres and optimise an additional 319,000 acres. Nearly 61 per cent of the investments are expected to come from farmers and private sector players, signalling a deliberate shift toward market-driven irrigation growth.

PS Kimotho acknowledged that financing remains the biggest barrier to scaling irrigation among smallholders, as most farmers lack collateral while banks consider irrigation equipment loans too risky. Irrigation equipment suppliers also face high risks when extending credit to farmers, slowing the adoption of modern technologies despite clear economic benefits.

“The main challenge has never been farmer willingness—it has been access to affordable financing. Through Results-Based Financing, partial risk guarantees, blended finance facilities and pay-as-you-go models, we are de-risking irrigation investments so that banks, suppliers and farmers can confidently participate. Our role as government is to unlock the market, not replace it," he said.

He added that under the Results-Based Financing model, suppliers receive incentives only after verified installation and successful operation of irrigation equipment, lowering costs for farmers while reducing risk for lenders and encouraging expansion into underserved rural markets.

"Kenya is also building on successful models such as Lighting Africa and the country’s off-grid solar programmes, which demonstrated that risk-sharing mechanisms can unlock private capital in rural markets," he said.

Beyond individual farmers, the PS said scaling irrigation through the Farmer-Led Irrigation Development pathway will significantly strengthen national food security by increasing domestic production, reducing reliance on food imports and stabilising market prices. Irrigation will also enable farmers to transition from subsistence production to commercial agriculture by linking them to structured markets, agro-processing industries and export value chains.

“Irrigation is no longer just about water—it is about economic stability, food sovereignty and climate resilience. By empowering 350,000 smallholder farmers, we are laying the foundation for a more secure and self-sufficient agricultural economy," he said.

Kimotho said the programme will also prioritise quality assurance and transparency to protect farmers from substandard equipment and exploitative practices. Through certification standards for irrigation technologies, digital farmer registration platforms and strengthened business development support for irrigation companies, the government aims to build a reliable and accountable irrigation ecosystem.

“We must ensure that farmers receive quality-assured technologies that work efficiently and sustainably. Digital registration and certification standards will enhance transparency, build trust in the market and protect farmers’ investments," he said.