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Plan to drain Lake Baringo targets 100,000 jobs, 100,000 irrigated acres

By David Njaaga | Aug. 4, 2026
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Principal Secretary for Irrigation Ephantus Kimotho addresses residents during a public participation forum on the proposed Lake Baringo irrigation project in Baringo County. [Courtesy]

The government has launched public participation on a plan to divert excess Lake Baringo water for irrigation, targeting 100,000 jobs and 100,000 irrigated acres while preventing neighbouring lakes from merging.

Principal Secretary for Irrigation Ephantus Kimotho and Principal Secretary for Defence Patrick Mariru led a site inspection of Lake Bogoria and Lake Baringo before engaging residents in Baringo County on the proposal, which officials say could generate close to Sh40 billion for the local economy and is a long-term response to rising lake levels linked to climate change.

The plan involves building a 5-kilometre dyke at Lake Bogoria to stop its saline water from mixing with the fresh water of Lake Baringo. Engineers would then channel excess water from Lake Baringo through tunnels and a network of canals to irrigate about 100,000 acres in Baringo and potentially Turkana counties, under a private sector investment model.

Kimotho said technical studies confirm only surplus water would be drawn off, keeping the lake's level stable and protecting its freshwater ecosystem.

Communities around Tiaty would benefit first, before surplus water moves downstream to support commercial farming, he noted. The project could also boost agro-processing and strengthen food security across the region, Kimotho added.

Mariru said President William Ruto directed the defence and irrigation departments, working with other government agencies, to develop lasting solutions to stop Lake Baringo and Lake Bogoria merging.

He noted the initiative combines engineering expertise with technical capacity to protect communities and livelihoods from the effects of rising water levels.

Tiaty MP William Kamket welcomed the government's move, saying the interventions would safeguard both communities and ecosystems while opening up irrigation, investment and agricultural opportunities across Baringo County.

Kimotho urged residents to support the project throughout implementation, describing it as part of Ruto's push to turn the region into a major agricultural hub.

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Related Topics

Lake Baringo Public Participation Ephantus Kimotho Irrigation
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