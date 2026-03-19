MoUs without jobs? Kenya's seafarer strategy under scrutiny

Despite a recent announcement by the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) of Kenya signing a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with several countries, aimed at expanding employment opportunities for Kenyan seafarers, the industry players say there is little cause for celebration just yet.
While Kenya has made commendable steps in positioning itself within the global maritime sector, significant gaps remain that must be addressed to fully realise its potential.
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