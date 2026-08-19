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Matiang'i promises to crush goons if elected president

By George Njunge | Aug. 19, 2026
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Jubilee Party's Fred Matiang’i addresses the press on Monday, August 17, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Jubilee party presidential candidate Fred Matiang’i has vowed to crush goons if he assumes office of the presidency.

He said it is embarrassing that the country is being led by goons who are harassing and beating up people with reckless abandon.

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Related Topics

Fred Matiang'i Jubilee Party 2027 General Elections Political Violence
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