Ruto acknowledges gaps in healthcare as Kenya pursues UHC agenda

President William Ruto during the official opening of the Kenya Health Summit at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi, August 18,2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has acknowledged that Kenya still faces gaps in healthcare that must be addressed to fully realise Universal Health Coverage (UHC), even as he defended reforms undertaken by his administration to transform the health sector.

The Kenya Kwanza administration, according to the President, has made significant progress in expanding access to healthcare.