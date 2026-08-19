Ruto acknowledges gaps in healthcare as Kenya pursues UHC agenda

President William Ruto has acknowledged that Kenya still faces gaps in healthcare that must be addressed to fully realise Universal Health Coverage (UHC), even as he defended reforms undertaken by his administration to transform the health sector.
The Kenya Kwanza administration, according to the President, has made significant progress in expanding access to healthcare.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…