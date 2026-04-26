Fintech leaders, regulators meet as stablecoins gain ground

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Felix Macharia, chief executive officer and co-founder of Kotani Pay, speaks during a fintech panel at the Kenya Blockchain and Crypto Conference in Nairobi.

A forum to discuss stablecoins, payments infrastructure and Africa’s digital financial systems will bring regulators, banks and crypto firms to Nairobi.

The Kenya Blockchain and Crypto Conference (KBCC) 2026 will be held on May 14 and 15 and will convene more than 1,500 participants, including fintech executives, telecom operators and policymakers, as industry players push for deeper integration with traditional finance.

The discussions reflect growing overlap between stablecoin infrastructure and existing payment systems such as mobile money, which dominates retail transactions in Kenya through M-Pesa.

“The addition of stablecoin flows is a natural extension of what has always become commonplace with African consumers,” said Dave Evans, chief technology officer at PawaPay.

“Where the industry has to focus is to enable, with the least friction, stablecoins, mobile money wallets and digital wallets to enable commerce to take place where African consumers wish it to take place,” Evans observed.

Financial technology firms say stablecoins support faster cross-border settlement and lower transaction costs, while banks explore their use in liquidity management and payments infrastructure, according to conference organisers.

Kenya’s advanced mobile money market now faces the emergence of stablecoin networks as a parallel payment system alongside bank-led rails.

“The true stablecoin revolution is not about the technology itself; it is about real-world utility and institutional-grade access,” said David Nandwa, chief executive officer of HoneyCoin, adding, “We are building a world where geography is no longer a financial barrier.”

Regulatory engagement will also feature at the conference, with representatives from SWIFT attending alongside industry participants, reflecting increasing overlap between traditional banking systems and digital asset networks.

“It has been impressive to see KBCC grow from a close-knit crypto community into a leading platform for innovation, dialogue and collaboration across the digital economy,” said Felix Macharia, chief executive officer and co-founder of Kotani Pay.

“What makes KBCC especially valuable is the opportunity to engage with builders, regulators and industry leaders shaping the future of the sector,” Macharia noted.

The conference will include regulator roundtables, policy discussions and technical sessions on payments infrastructure, stablecoin adoption and cross-border settlement systems.