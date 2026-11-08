Tension rises as youth clash over disputed Olkiombo land ahead of Maa festival

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Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu. A section of youth plan to demand protection of community land. [File, Standard]

Tension is mounting ahead of the fourth edition of the Maa Cultural and Tourism Festival at Sekenani in the Maasai Mara, following threats of confrontation between rival youth groups over the disputed Olkiombo land.

A groups of youths from communities neighboring the Mara have announced plans to attend the festival wearing T-shirts bearing contrasting messages, raising fears of a possible showdown during the celebrations scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

A group mobilised by land rights activist Dominic Kasoe, popularly known as ‘Hon Concerned,’ plans to wear T-shirts branded “MELO OLKIOMBO,” loosely translated as “Olkiombo will not be grabbed,” to protest what it describes as land grabbing and injustice surrounding the disputed property.

The group says the campaign is intended to demand justice, accountability and protection of community land, arguing that conservation efforts in the Maasai Mara should not come at the expense of indigenous communities.

However, another group of youths perceived to be allied to the Narok County Government has warned against protests during the festival.

The pro-Maa festival group includes is Elijah Lekumok, a sub-county revenue officer in Narok County and a youth leader linked to Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu's administration.

Speaking to youths in Nkoilale on Thursday, Lekumok warned the group planning to attend the festival wearing the anti-Olkiombo T-shirts that they will face resistance.

“The cream of Maa cows is yours who support the government, isn't it? But are you courageous enough to face off with those planning to come with branded T-shirts about Olkiombo land? Those who come with such T-shirts will see us. They will come one way, but they will not go back,” he reportedly said.

The remarks have raised concerns among residents, who are calling on security agencies to intervene to prevent possible violence during the festival.

Stephen Ole Ntayia, from Maji Moto, said the statement should be investigated, warning that it could be interpreted as a threat against individuals planning to express their views on the land dispute.

“By declaring that anyone found wearing clothing or displaying the wording 'MELO OLKIOMBO' would come to the vent but would not go back, the message can reasonably be interpreted as a threat of violence against individuals associated with those words,” said Ntayia.

Narok Ward MCA Douglas Masikonte also called for investigations, saying authorities should establish whether the remarks amount to intimidation, incitement to violence, hate speech or any other offence under Kenyan law.

Masikonte urged Narok County Commissioner Kipketch Lotiatia and other security agencies to take the matter seriously, warning that public threats could undermine security and social cohesion.

He said anyone found to have issued unlawful threats should be held accountable through the proper legal channels, irrespective of their political connections.

However, Maasai Mara Chief Park Warden Stephen Ole Minis assured visitors that adequate security arrangements had been put in place ahead of the festival.

Minis said the security operation involved the Narok County Security Committee, the National Police Service and the County National Police Reservists (NPR), adding that the festival venue had been secured.

“With the Narok County Security Committee, the National Police and County NPR, it is all systems go. We have not left any loopholes in matters of security and securing the venue. There is no need for panic,” said Minis.

He welcomed all visitors to the festival but warned that anyone planning to stage protests during the celebrations would be dealt with accordingly.

In a statement shared on his social media platforms, Kasoe maintained that the planned demonstration was a peaceful expression of concern over the disputed land.

“During the Maa Cultural Week celebrations at Sekenani, we will be wearing T-shirts branded 'MELO OLKIOMBO' as a powerful statement of our unwavering commitment to justice in the Maasai Mara. This is not merely a slogan. It is a cry for justice, a call for accountability, and a declaration that conservation cannot thrive at the expense of the indigenous communities who are its rightful custodians,” he said.

Kasoe accused leaders of attempting to suppress legitimate community concerns, saying the youth would not be intimidated from raising questions about land ownership within the Maasai Mara ecosystem.

He added that the group intended to make its concerns known to President William Ruto, recalling that they had previously presented the Olkiombo issue to him.

The 4,700-acre Olkiombo parcel, located near Talek within the Maasai Mara ecosystem, is at the centre of a legal dispute involving Kunini Ntutu, Narok County Government, Olkiombo Limited.

The dispute gained renewed attention following a Court of Appeal decision on May 8, 2026, which set aside an earlier Environment and Land Court judgment delivered in March 2025 in favour of Kunini Ntutu.

The appellate court directed that the case be heard afresh before a different judge, leaving the question of ownership pending determination by the Environment and Land Court.

The dispute has also attracted political attention, with Kasoe questioning the perceived conflict of interest arising from Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu's relationship with his brother, Kunini Ntutu, who is involved in the land case.

With the festival expected to attract thousands of visitors, residents are urging security agencies to ensure that competing groups can express their views without intimidation or violence.