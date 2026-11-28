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Medical staff wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry a patient on a stretcher at the hospital in Rwampara on May 21, 2026. [AFP]A global vaccine alliance has bought 1.5 million doses of an experimental Ebola vaccine, hoping it will be proven effective against a huge outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, it told AFP on Friday.

There are currently no vaccines or treatments for the less common Bundibugyo strain of Ebola behind the outbreak declared in May, which has led to more than 5,700 confirmed deaths out of more than 11,000 cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Two potential vaccines against the deadly Ebola strain gripping the DRC were set to enter trials in the outbreak's epicentre this week.

They include a ChAdOx1 adenoviral vector vaccine developed by India's Serum Institute and the University of Oxford, and another developed by the US-based Moderna group using the mRNA technology made famous during the Covid pandemic.

But Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which brings together government and private donors to help developing countries acquire jabs at affordable prices, is not waiting around.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the alliance set up a new $50 million First Response Fund -- under a so-called "No Regrets" approach -- to allow it to buy up doses in advance even before they have been fully tested.

Gavi signed a purchase commitment this week with the Serum Institute for 1.5 million doses of the ChAdOx1, and plans to have "hundreds of thousands" ready to deploy should the trials prove successful and they are approved by the WHO and DRC government.

"We're investing in it, hoping that the signals will be positive, and if that is the case, we'll have gained months and months on the deployment," Emanuele Capobianco, Gavi's director of global health security, told AFP.

He said he hoped for trials to conclude "within the first half of 2027" and even "within the first quarter" in a more optimistic scenario.

Gavi has only used the First Response Fund once before -- for the Mpox outbreak that struck the DRC in 2024.

'Enormous power'

Gavi is already working with local health partners and community leaders to assist the government in delivering the Ebola jabs in a volatile, conflict-affected area, while also pushing back against high levels of vaccine hesitancy and misinformation among the population.

"Like anywhere, you have people resisting... but you also have a large part of the population that understands the enormous power of vaccines and they are eager to have them," said Capobianco.

Gavi also has a stockpile of 500,000 doses of an existing vaccine, Ervebo, used against the Zaire strain of Ebola, which began testing last month to see if it is also effective against Bundibugyo.

The alliance was under threat last year after the United States pulled support worth $1.58 billion, but Washington announced in June that it would re-engage in the wake of the Ebola outbreak.

"We had major cuts within the secretariat last year, but we are now on a new phase for delivery and our focus is on that," said Capobianco.

A global vaccine alliance has bought 1.5 million doses of an experimental Ebola vaccine, hoping it will be proven effective against a huge outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, it told AFP on Friday.

There are currently no vaccines or treatments for the less common Bundibugyo strain of Ebola behind the outbreak declared in May, which has led to more than 5,700 confirmed deaths out of more than 11,000 cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Two potential vaccines against the deadly Ebola strain gripping the DRC were set to enter trials in the outbreak's epicentre this week.

They include a ChAdOx1 adenoviral vector vaccine developed by India's Serum Institute and the University of Oxford, and another developed by the US-based Moderna group using the mRNA technology made famous during the Covid pandemic.

But Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which brings together government and private donors to help developing countries acquire jabs at affordable prices, is not waiting around.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the alliance set up a new $50 million First Response Fund -- under a so-called "No Regrets" approach -- to allow it to buy up doses in advance even before they have been fully tested.

Gavi signed a purchase commitment this week with the Serum Institute for 1.5 million doses of the ChAdOx1, and plans to have "hundreds of thousands" ready to deploy should the trials prove successful and they are approved by the WHO and DRC government.

"We're investing in it, hoping that the signals will be positive, and if that is the case, we'll have gained months and months on the deployment," Emanuele Capobianco, Gavi's director of global health security, told AFP.

He said he hoped for trials to conclude "within the first half of 2027" and even "within the first quarter" in a more optimistic scenario.

Gavi has only used the First Response Fund once before -- for the Mpox outbreak that struck the DRC in 2024.

'Enormous power'

Gavi is already working with local health partners and community leaders to assist the government in delivering the Ebola jabs in a volatile, conflict-affected area, while also pushing back against high levels of vaccine hesitancy and misinformation among the population.

"Like anywhere, you have people resisting... but you also have a large part of the population that understands the enormous power of vaccines and they are eager to have them," said Capobianco.

Gavi also has a stockpile of 500,000 doses of an existing vaccine, Ervebo, used against the Zaire strain of Ebola, which began testing last month to see if it is also effective against Bundibugyo.

The alliance was under threat last year after the United States pulled support worth $1.58 billion, but Washington announced in June that it would re-engage in the wake of the Ebola outbreak.

"We had major cuts within the secretariat last year, but we are now on a new phase for delivery and our focus is on that," said Capobianco.