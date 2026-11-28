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People navigate a flooded street by boat in Piura, Peru, on November 27, 2026, following heavy rains. [AFP]

Several cities in Peru and Ecuador faced major flooding on Friday after downpours in the region linked to the exceptionally strong El Nino climate phenomenon.

In Piura, capital of the eponymous region in northern Peru, waist-high water filled city streets following 12 hours of heavy rains that began on Thursday.

Some 2,000 families have been impacted by the rains in Piura, according to preliminary reports, National Institute of Civil Defense chief Luis Vasquez told the RPP radio station.

At the home of Pierre Garavito in Piura's Santa Margarita neighborhood, a refrigerator bobbed in the water.

"This is just the first heavy rain from the El Nino phenomenon and look at how it's treating us. Everything, I've lost everything... This is how all the residents in the neighborhood are," he said.

Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori postponed a trip to Colombia due to the crisis and said she plans to travel to the affected areas.

Cesar Pacherre, a retiree in Piura, condemned local authorities for not providing a road map to reduce the damage caused by the phenomenon.

"Here we are, in a really bad situation. It's not just me, every single one of these families has lost all their things," he said.

"All these authorities care about is their own personal comfort, because what they should have done is prevent this from happening in the first place."

'Soaking in mud'

Twenty-six-year old Yeran Cespedes Morales, who works as a nurse in the region, said she worried about the elderly population and children.

"There are people who can't even leave their homes," she said as she carried her own belongings in a black plastic garbage bag.

Peru and neighboring Ecuador are among several Latin American countries that have declared national emergencies over El Nino.

The natural phenomenon sees surface temperatures rise in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, prompting worldwide changes in wind and rain patterns.

This year's episode is projected to be the strongest on record and has already been linked to severe weather across the continent.

Ecuador's National Secretariat for Risk Management reported on Friday that 34 people had died and 47,000 had been impacted by heavy rains linked to El Nino.

In the western city of Manta, AFP witnessed residents wading through chest-deep water and floating on mattresses after two rivers broke their banks.

"We've been soaking in mud for four days," Fernanda Navarrete, 41, told AFP, saying she had not seen flooding on such a scale for a very long time.

"To top it all off, the sewers burst; the stench is awful," she said, noting she had lost furniture, clothing, and appliances in the flooding.