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How Mengit Dam expansion aims to water 600 acres in Kuresoi North

By David Njaaga | Sep. 28, 2026
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Chief of Staff Felix Koskei and Irrigation PS Ephantus Kimotho with other officials during the Mengit Dam inspection tour in Kuresoi North on Monday, September 28. [Courtesy]

The Government plans to nearly triple the storage capacity of Mengit Dam in Nakuru County, a move expected to bring reliable irrigation water to about 1,000 households and support farming across 600 acres.

The rehabilitation and expansion will increase the dam’s capacity from about 150,000 cubic metres to 400,000 cubic metres in Nyota Ward, Kuresoi North Constituency.

The expanded storage will allow farmers to access water during dry periods and reduce their reliance on rainfall as the Government seeks to increase agricultural production in the area.

The project will also install a water reticulation system to distribute water from the dam to farms. Farmers will use the irrigation system to grow high-value crops and combine crop and livestock production.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei inspected the dam on Monday, September 28, as preparations continued for the second edition of the Mau Forest Complex Integrated Conservation and Livelihood Improvement Programme.

During the inspection, Koskei commended the State Department for Irrigation for rehabilitating and redesigning existing dams to meet current water and agricultural needs.

He observed that the project would give farmers a more reliable water supply during drought while supporting agricultural extension services and improved farming practices.

Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho noted that the expanded dam and irrigation network could create jobs and income opportunities beyond farming, including in agricultural inputs, farm services, produce handling and marketing.

The project also includes drip-irrigated kitchen gardens in schools and communities to support food production and efficient water use.

The Government is implementing the irrigation works as part of the Mau Forest Complex Integrated Conservation and Livelihood Improvement Programme, which links agricultural livelihoods with conservation of the forest and its water catchment functions.

Officials involved in the programme said improved agricultural productivity could give communities around the Mau alternative sources of income while supporting efforts to protect the ecosystem.

The project forms part of the Government’s wider efforts to address drought, improve food security and expand agricultural production under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Also present during the inspection were Parliamentary Affairs Principal Secretary Aurelia Rono, Secretary for Administration Yatich Kipkemei, Irrigation Secretary Joel Tanui, Kuresoi North MP Mutai Kiprono Alfred and Nakuru Woman Representative Liza Chelule. 

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Related Topics

Mengit Dam Kuresoi North Water Storage Kenya Food Security
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