Ruto shines at global stage, yet many questions linger over sincerity of arguments

President William Ruto and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York. [PCS]

If Africa agreed on a common ruler today and then put its current sitting presidents on the ballot, President William Ruto would likely win hands down. Even his critics back home would agree with his bold arguments against the architecture of the existing multilateral system.

While the core architecture of the Bretton Woods system may have faded away, its primary institutions have continued to perpetuate unfair policies to poor and developing nations to preserve the interests of their funders.