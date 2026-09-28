Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

SpaceX puts Starship megarocket in orbit for first time

By AFP | Sep. 28, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

SpaceX Starship Flight 14 launches at SpaceX Starbase in Starbase, Texas on September 28, 2026. [AFP]

Elon Musk's Starship megarocket reached orbit for the first time on Monday after blasting off from Texas, in a major milestone for SpaceX's future plans, including trips to the Moon and Mars.

The black-and-silver behemoth, standing more than 120 meters (131 yards) tall, rose through a thick cloud of smoke on an ambitious 14th test flight.

The upper stage separated from the Super Heavy booster and reached orbit about 26 minutes into flight.

During the test, expected to last about 10 hours, the experimental rocket's upper stage is set to orbit Earth several times and deploy 26 next-generation Starlink satellites.

As a precaution, the spacecraft was launched on a suborbital trajectory and -- after some back-and-forth -- the launch team decided to perform a second burn to reach orbit.

"Starship is orbital," announced one member of the launch team, as cheers rang out.

Satellite deployment began minutes later.

Previous Starship tests, all conducted on safer, less demanding suborbital trajectories, had ended in spectacular explosions, including over the Caribbean.

- 28,000 km/h -

The latest test flight, coming three months after SpaceX's high-profile stock market debut, aims to accelerate development of the largest and most powerful rocket ever designed.

After several years of development and testing in Texas, SpaceX began flying Starship in its full configuration in 2023 and has since made numerous modifications through the successes and failures of successive tests.

But enormous technical challenges remain before Starship, which Musk wants to make fully reusable, can conduct commercial flights, deploy data centers in orbit or reach the Moon or the Red Planet.

With this new test, SpaceX hopes to usher in an "exciting new phase" of development that will include, among other things, tests of refueling the rocket in orbit.

The second burn to reach orbit is "the hardest part," requiring "more forces and more complex calculations," explained Kathleen Curlee, a senior analyst at Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology, before the launch.

To reach the necessary altitude and speed, "the rocket has to do different things when it's experiencing different levels of gravity," she told AFP.

On this flight, SpaceX is aiming for a circular orbit about 275 km (171 miles) above the Earth, requiring a speed of about 28,000 km/hour.

Once in orbit, the spacecraft began deploying next-generation Starlink satellites designed to expand the company's already massive satellite internet constellation.

- Public expectations -

The plan calls for the rocket to finish its journey in the Pacific Ocean after orbiting the Earth six times.

The huge first-stage booster, called "Super Heavy," fell shortly after launch into waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

From an engineering point of view, "just achieving flight and getting data" would be considered a success, Curlee said.

But spectators and investors have different expectations.

"They need to have flashy tests" because anything less would be seen as a failure, she added.

The development of Starship has faced repeated delays, and a Chinese company has recently made progress in the field of reusable rockets.

Still, SpaceX continues to dominate the global space launch market, thanks to its partially reusable Falcon rockets, and has made risk-taking its mantra.

Whether or not it is successful, this 14th test flight will be followed the same week by three other SpaceX rocket launches, one of which will carry a crew of astronauts to the International Space Station.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Elon Musk Starship Megarocket Moon and Mars SpaceX
.

Latest Stories

EADB faces scrutiny over operations, legal immunity
EADB faces scrutiny over operations, legal immunity
Financial Standard
By Francis Ontomwa
24 mins ago
Why banks are slowly winning the turf war against mobile money
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
24 mins ago
A business fallout that put Sh5b property empire at risk
Financial Standard
By Kamau Muthoni
24 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Scot-free: How Kanja's pardon exposes Judiciary's double standard on contempt cases
By Kamau Muthoni 24 mins ago
Scot-free: How Kanja's pardon exposes Judiciary's double standard on contempt cases
Inside Cohen and Wairimu's repeated domestic disputes before murder
By Nancy Gitonga 24 mins ago
Inside Cohen and Wairimu's repeated domestic disputes before murder
Why banks are slowly winning the turf war against mobile money
By Graham Kajilwa 24 mins ago
Why banks are slowly winning the turf war against mobile money
Kindiki at crossroads: Mount Kenya forays political strategy or being sidelined?
By Edwin Nyarangi 24 mins ago
Kindiki at crossroads: Mount Kenya forays political strategy or being sidelined?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved