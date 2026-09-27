LSK maintains targeted court boycott against 15 judges

LSK President Charles Kanjama speaks to journalists in Kisumu on September 25 2026. [Rodgers Otiso]

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has maintained its targeted court boycott against about 15 judges and judicial officers, directing its members to continue refraining from appearing before the affected judicial officers until further communication from the society.

LSK President Charles Kanjama said the targeted boycott, which was announced before the courts went on a one-and-a-half-month recess, remains in force now that the courts have resumed normal operations.