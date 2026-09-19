Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Three men die, several injured in fuel tanker night explosion

By Stephen Rutto | Sep. 19, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Members of the public led by OCS Juakali inspect a fuel tanker that overturned along Eldoret-Webuye Road near Paul Boit High School, Uasin Gishu County. September 18, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Three people were confirmed dead, and seven others were placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following a tragic fuel tanker explosion in Turbo, along the Eldoret-Webuye highway on Thursday night.

They were among 23 people who sustained injuries when the oil tanker that was heading to Western Kenya from Eldoret overturned during a head-on collision with a saloon car near Paul Boit High School in Uasin Gishu County.

Police on Thursday night confirmed that two people had perished instantly at the scene of the 8.30 pm incident, but one more died at the Eldoret-based Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) yesterday morning.

According to the police, the oil tanker exploded as locals tried to siphon fuel that was leaking from it at the scene.

Devastated kin of the victims, who are mostly the youth, expressed shock after they were informed that their sons had sustained burns at the accident scene.

Asha Jerop, whose son died at the MTRH ICU yesterday morning, was called minutes past 8 pm and informed to rush to the scene of the explosion.

“When I arrived at the scene, I was told to join rescue teams in rushing my son to MTRH. I left the hospital at 11 pm as doctors attended to him. Upon my return this morning, I discovered that he was not among those being treated,” said Ms Jerop.

Another resident, only identified as Ms Kosgei, was late in the afternoon still waiting with bated breath for the fate of her son, who was still battling for his life in the ICU.

Ms Kosgei said her brother was among the three who had been confirmed dead.

The fuel tanker that overturned along Eldoret-Webuye Road near Paul Boit High School in Uasin Gishu County. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

“I have been informed by doctors that my son sustained 40 per cent burns. I saw him being wheeled to the ICU. He is not talking and his eyes are not open,” said Ms Kosgei.

The mother went on: “A doctor told me that my son did not recover and that he had died. He worked in a car wash on the highway and I don’t know how he found himself at the scene of the explosion.”

MTRH senior director of clinical services Andrew Wandera said in an update last evening that five more patients needed intensive care.

Wandera said one more patient was brought into the referral facility yesterday, hours after the night explosion.

Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr Philip Kirwa had said earlier in the day that seven of the over 20 victims were in critical condition after sustaining severe burns during the fuel tanker explosion.

“Four of the seven who sustained severe burns are being stabilised. About five to seven of the victims who suffered minor burns will be discharged today (Friday) and others will be monitored for the next one day or two days,” said Dr Kirwa.

The MTRH CEO said three of those who sustained severe burns are fighting for their lives in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The victims, according to Uasin Gishu Police Commander Wilyberforce Sicharani, had rushed to the scene of an accident involving the oil transport vehicle and a saloon car to siphon fuel when the tanker exploded.

Sicharani said the fuel tanker, which was heading towards Webuye, overturned after a head-on collision with an oncoming saloon car.

The Uasin Gishu police boss said the Canter fuel tanker was transporting petrol and diesel, each in a different compartment.

“Members of the public had rushed to the scene to try to siphon fuel when the tanker exploded. We are yet to establish what exactly caused the explosion, but we think someone might have touched the tanker’s battery,” he said.

Locals said youth who rushed to the scene of the accident to collect fuel had been warned. The driver of the oil truck had walked to a safer distance and was not hurt during the tragedy.

A January 2009 Sachangwan fuel tanker tragedy which happened in Molo along the busy Nakuru-Eldoret highway, which resulted in over 130 deaths, remains the deadliest oil transportation disaster in Kenya.

It was followed by another tragedy that led to the loss of four people in Kapokyek, near Kericho, in June that year and the Sinai/Mukuru pipeline fire, which claimed 100 lives in September 201.

At least 40 people were burnt to death after a tanker lost control and crashed into 11 other vehicles before bursting into flames in Naivasha, while 13 Kenyans perished in Siaya during a road crash where an oil truck collided with a vehicle.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Eldoret-Webuye Highway Accident Turbo Road Accident Eldoret Fuel Tanker Explosion Fuel Tanker Accident
.

Latest Stories

Why Amisi is making Shikuku look like a saint
Why Amisi is making Shikuku look like a saint
Opinion
By Mark Oloo
1 hr ago
Homa Bay youth graduates spark green poultry revolution
Smart Harvest
By James Omoro
2 hrs ago
Three men die, several injured in fuel tanker night explosion
Rift Valley
By Stephen Rutto
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Uhuru's jibe: Former President ignores Ruto's political duel, laughs off 'Sponyo' moniker
By Ndung’u Gachane and Boniface Gikandi 2 hrs ago
Uhuru's jibe: Former President ignores Ruto's political duel, laughs off 'Sponyo' moniker
Healthcare providers given 12 days to sign new SHA contracts
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
Healthcare providers given 12 days to sign new SHA contracts
Public-Private Partnership deals face more checks after court ruling
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Public-Private Partnership deals face more checks after court ruling
Courts emerge as new battleground months before General Election
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Courts emerge as new battleground months before General Election
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved