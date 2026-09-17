Scores feared dead in oil tanker explosion on Eldoret-Webuye road

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The wreckage of the oil tanker that burst into flames on Eldoret-Webuye road near Paul Boit Secondary School in Turbo on September 17, 2026. [Elvis Kosgei, Standard]

An oil tanker has overturned on Eldoret-Webuye road near Paul Boit Secondary School in Turbo, Uasin Gishu County, sparking a deadly fire after residents reportedly rushed to siphon fuel.

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Wilberforce Sicharani, who is at the scene leading the rescue operation, has confirmed that two bodies have been recovered so far but warned that the death toll could rise as they are still combing the area.

Sicharani says rescue and assessment efforts are ongoing and a comprehensive briefing will be issued once more details are established.

Rescuers at the scene of the oil tanker explosion on Eldoret-Webuye road near Paul Boit Secondary School in Turbo on September 17, 2026. [Elvis Kosgei, Standard]

The fire has since been contained, while injured victims have been rushed to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

More to follow...