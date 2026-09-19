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Homa Bay youth graduates spark green poultry revolution

By James Omoro | Sep. 19, 2026
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(L) Kind Heart Organisation Kenya Executive Director Mark Nyasoro hands over two-week-old chicks to members of the Future Seed Self Help Group at Kotieno village in Homa Bay County recently. [James Omoro, Standard]

A group of young farmers in western Kenya has adopted automated solar-powered brooders to kick-start their poultry enterprise, ditching charcoal.

In doing so, they have moved away from a fuel source that was not only draining their meagre profits but also acting as a major environmental pollutant.

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Solar-Powered Poultry Farming Poultry Farming Youth Poultry Farmers Homa Bay County
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