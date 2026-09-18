Eldoret-Webuye Highway tanker explosion leaves two dead

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According to the police boss, preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have been triggered when someone attempted to remove the battery from the tanker. [Elvis Kosgei, Standard]

Two people have been confirmed dead following a fuel tanker incident in Uasin Gishu County.

County Police Commander Wilberforce Sicharani said nine other injured persons are currently admitted at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, while others were taken to different hospitals following the Thursday night incident that sparked a fire around the scene.

Sicharani said traffic officers have been deployed to establish the exact number of casualties and their current locations.

The scene has since been cleared and traffic flow restored.

According to the police boss, preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have been triggered when someone attempted to remove the battery from the tanker, with further investigations ongoing.

The incident happened after an oil tanker overturned on Eldoret-Webuye road near Paul Boit Secondary School in Turbo, sparking the deadly fire after residents reportedly rushed to siphon fuel.

Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Wilberforce Sicharani, who is at the scene leading the rescue operation, has confirmed that two bodies have been recovered so far but warned that the death toll could rise as they are still combing the area.

Sicharani says rescue and assessment efforts are ongoing and a comprehensive briefing will be issued once more details are established.