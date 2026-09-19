Uhuru's jibe: Former President ignores Ruto's political duel, laughs off 'Sponyo' moniker

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday ignored President William Ruto’s invitation for a political duel after declining to respond to the President’s repeated attacks in which he accuses him of sponsoring the Opposition.
Rather than being combative and issuing a hard-hitting rebuttal against Ruto’s claims that he was bankrolling the Opposition and labelling him a rebel leader, Uhuru chose not to engage the President when he made a rare public appearance yesterday in Murang'a. Instead, he chose to use sarcasm as his response to the President’s unsubstantiated claims.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…