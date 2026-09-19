Why Amisi is making Shikuku look like a saint

Saboti MP Caleb Luyai Amisi. [File, Standard]

Saboti MP Caleb Luyai Amisi has lately been generous with political innuendos but stingy with the truth. He has overtly claimed that Baba Raila Odinga asked him to form ‘Linda Mwananchi’ as an exit strategy, or Plan B, in the event the ODM-UDA union collapsed.

He has also rallied the united Opposition to adopt a ‘Pentagon-like’ formula for picking its flag-bearer. Through his fringe People’s Renaissance Movement, Mr Amisi has gone a step further to offer unqualified moral support to Siaya Governor James Orengo’s presidential ambition.