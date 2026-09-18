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Seven patients in critical condition after oil tanker explosion

By Stephen Rutto | Sep. 18, 2026
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Preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have been triggered when someone attempted to remove the battery from the tanker.[Elvis Kosgei, Standard]

Some seven patients are battling for their lives at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret.

This follows an oil tanker explosion in Turbo, along the Eldoret-Webuye highway on Thursday night, leaving two people dead.

Hospital Chief Executive Officer Philip Kirwa on Friday said the seven who are currently in critical condition were among 22 casualties received at the facility on the fateful night.

Dr Kirwa said the seven patients sustained severe burns during the explosion near Paul Boit Secondary School along the Eldoret-Webuye road.

“Four of the seven with severe burns are being stabilised. About five to seven of the victims with minor burns will be discharged today (Friday), and others will be monitored over the next one or two days,” said Kirwa.

Members of public at the scene where a petroleum tanker overturned near Paul Boit high school in Turbo, Uasin Gishu County, killing two people. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The MTRH CEO added that three of those with severe burns are fighting for their lives in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to Uasin Gishu Police Commander Wilberforce Sicharani, the victims had rushed to the scene of the accident involving the oil transport vehicle and a saloon car to siphon fuel when the tanker exploded.

Sicharani stated that the fuel tanker, which was travelling towards Webuye, overturned after a head-on collision with the saloon car.

OCS Juakali, inspects the fuel tanker that overturned along Eldoret-Webuye road near Paul Boit high school on Friday night in Uasin Gishu Country. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The Uasin Gishu police chief said the Canter fuel tanker was transporting petrol and diesel in separate compartments.

“Members of the public had rushed to the scene to try to siphon fuel when the tanker exploded. We are yet to establish the exact cause of the explosion, but we think someone might have touched the tanker’s battery,” he said.

Locals said victims had been warned not to approach the leaking tanker.

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Related Topics

Eldoret-Webuye Highway Eldoret-Webuye Highway Tanker Explosion Eldoret Tanker Explosion Casualties
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