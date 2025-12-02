Youth defy state crackdown, demand accountability at governance summit

Former Chief Justice David Maraga join youths participating at the sixth Good Governance Festival in Nairobi.

Seventeen months after security forces killed at least 60 protesters demanding accountability, hundreds of young Kenyans have intensified calls for civic space protection and an end to state repression.

The defiant gathering Thursday at the Kenya School of Government concluded the sixth Good Governance Festival, a two-day convening that brought together young activists, policymakers and governance experts under the theme "Amplifying Our Voices: Inclusive and Accountable Leadership in the Shrinking Civic Space."

The June 2024 Gen Z protests erupted over proposed tax increases and evolved into broader anti-government demonstrations. Security forces responded with lethal force, killing dozens and abducting hundreds of activists. International monitors downgraded Kenya's civic space rating to "repressed" following the crackdown.

Global Platforms Kenya and ActionAid International Kenya organized the festival, which addressed sustaining youth-led movements in an environment of increasing state intimidation.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the rule of law as the backbone of good governance.

"Young people have risen to the occasion; your courage and resilience have shifted the balance of power. The Constitution of 2010 is not a suggestion, and the rule of law is not optional," Maraga said.

"Young people are not passengers in this democracy; they are its engine," he added.

Maraga, who served as Kenya's 14th chief justice from 2016 to 2021, noted the government must listen and respect the Constitution.

Samson Orao, interim executive director of ActionAid International Kenya, emphasized sustaining youth-led movements beyond sporadic protests.

"The energy and commitment shown by young people in their fight against systemic corruption and shrinking freedoms must not fade. It must be channeled into a sustained movement for good governance at both county and national levels," Orao said.

The festival's second day addressed the urgent need to protect and expand civic space in the wake of increasing state repression.

Youth leader Cadille Maina reinforced the growing strength of youth civic action, noting today's generation is reclaiming its democratic space with renewed boldness.

"Young people are no longer waiting on the sidelines. When institutions fall short of protecting our rights and our futures, we will call them out," Maina said, adding, "This generation refuses silence; we are shaping the Kenya we want by holding our leaders to their obligations."

The festival concluded with the adoption of the GGFest 2025 Declaration and the launch of a policy brief on youth-led accountability in leadership.