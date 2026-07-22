Tunai gains early political boost as seven Maasai clans endorse 2027 senate bid

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Former Narok Governor Samuel Kuntai Ole Tunai. [File, Standard]

The battle for the Narok Senate seat in the 2027 General Election has gained fresh momentum after former Narok Governor Samuel Kuntai Ole Tunai secured the backing of elders representing seven Maasai clans, including the influential Ildamat clan, the same community from which incumbent Senator Ledama Ole Kina hails.

The endorsement, announced during a meeting at Tunai's residence in Narok Town, is widely viewed as one of the earliest major political realignments ahead of the 2027 polls and signals what is shaping up to be a fiercely contested rematch between the former governor and the incumbent senator.

The declaration was led by 56 elders under the umbrella of the Narok Council of Elders, including Joseph Ole Karia, Korema Surum, Matiko Ole Sadera, Sakana Ole Iiree and Phillip Kositany, who represented the Kipsigis community. Former Kimintet MCA Kuya Ole Kijabe was among political leaders who attended the meeting.

Speaking on behalf of the council, elder Joseph Ole Karia said the endorsement followed extensive consultations among community elders, who resolved to support Tunai based on what they described as his leadership experience, development record and efforts to foster unity among communities living in Narok during his tenure as governor.

"After extensive consultations among our elders, we have resolved to rally behind Samuel Tunai for the Narok Senate seat. We have confidence in his leadership because we have seen what he can deliver. His record in office speaks for itself, and we believe he has the experience needed to effectively represent and defend the interests of the people of Narok," said Ole Karia.

Ole Karia said the elders considered Tunai's development agenda and his efforts to promote peaceful coexistence across the county.

"Governor Tunai demonstrated that leadership is about bringing people together. During his tenure, he worked with all communities living in Narok without discrimination. He promoted unity, peaceful coexistence and inclusive development, and those are the qualities we want to see in our next senator," he said.

The council also used the meeting to reject calls for political zoning under the broad-based government arrangement, insisting that elective positions should remain open to all qualified candidates irrespective of political party or regional affiliation.

Narok Maasai Council of Elders Vice Chairman Sakana Ole Iiree said democracy would be weakened if political parties or regional interests predetermined who should contest or occupy elective offices.

"As elders, we want to make it clear that we do not support the politics of zoning or reserving elective positions for any particular party or region. Kenya is a democracy, and every qualified leader has a constitutional right to seek any elective office. It is the people, not political parties or a few individuals, who should decide who leads them through the ballot. Attempts to predetermine winners or declare certain areas political preserves undermine democracy, deny voters genuine choice, and weaken the very principles our Constitution upholds," said Ole Iiree.

The elders' remarks come amid an ongoing debate over political zoning in Narok. Incumbent Senator Ledama Ole Kina has argued that preserving ODM's traditional support base is important to protect the party's political influence in the county. The elders, however, maintained that leadership should be determined through open competition and the will of the electorate.

The endorsement also comes against the backdrop of recent remarks by Senator Ole Kina that sparked political debate across the county. During a recent public address, the senator told Narok residents they were free to either re-elect him or withhold their votes, saying the decision rested entirely with the electorate.

“I ask you to give me your votes, but if you can’t, you can as well stay with it,” said the senator in a recent rally.

The remarks drew mixed reactions within local political circles. Some interpreted the comments as dismissive of the electorate, with some describing them as politically arrogant.

Reacting to the remarks, the Narok Council of Elders said elected leaders should remain accountable to the people and avoid taking public support for granted. The elders maintained that leadership should be earned through humility, service and democratic competition rather than political entitlement, adding that the people of Narok should remain free to elect leaders of their choice without pressure or predetermined political arrangements.

The endorsement comes as Tunai intensifies grassroots consultations across the county in preparation for another bid for the Senate seat. He narrowly lost to Ole Kina in the 2022 General Election after polling 117,869 votes on a UDA ticket against Ole Kina's 135,180 votes on an ODM ticket. The late Gideon Konchella garnered 11,827 votes, while Independent candidate Leonard Cheruiyot received 17,079 votes.

Tunai has also attracted support from Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo aspiring for the gubernatorial race with governor Patrick ole Ntutu, whose influence within county politics is expected to strengthen the former governor's campaign as political alignments continue to take shape ahead of the next General Election.

However, the endorsement has drawn criticism from some of Tunai's rivals.

Narok senatorial aspirant Jimmy Parnyumbe dismissed the declaration, arguing that while elders have an important cultural role, the choice of leaders should rest solely with voters through a free and competitive election.

Parnyumbe also questioned Tunai's record as governor, citing what he described as stalled development projects and governance shortcomings during his administration. Tunai has consistently defended his record, pointing to infrastructure projects and development initiatives undertaken during his tenure.

"I want to tell the council of elders that they should not be a political chip to be used to endorse candidates because of handouts. They should guide the community in the right direction," said Parnyumbe during a rally in Narok North.

The latest political exchanges have also revived memories of the 2022 UDA nomination dispute, when Parnyumbe challenged the party's consensus decision before the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal, alleging that the process unfairly denied him an opportunity to compete for the party's Senate ticket.

Besides Ole Kina and Tunai, other leaders who have publicly expressed interest in the Senate race include Stanley Muntet, Kaleku Mukare, John Reson Saruni and Gideon Kipngetich.

With political alignments beginning to crystallise ahead of the 2027 General Election, the Narok Senate contest is shaping up to be one of the county's most closely watched races. The campaign is expected to revolve around candidates' development records, party influence, grassroots mobilisation, and the ability to build support across Narok's diverse communities.